What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, July 6

Recent developments

Four more cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Ottawa but no new deaths, extending a streak that's now lasted more than a week.

A mandatory mask policy in Ottawa could come into effect as soon as today.

Summer day camps are back on in Ottawa, while city rinks and pools also open up — albeit with physical distancing restrictions.

What's the latest?

Officials with four eastern Ontario health units will hold a joint press conference today at which more details will likely come out about plans for mandatory mask policies in the region.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, said more than a week ago that she was "seriously exploring" whether such a policy should be implemented as part of efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19.

It's expected new guidelines will be announced Monday, as local health officers can set the rules for businesses under Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening framework. Ottawa's board of health is also expected to propose a new city bylaw at the July 15 council meeting.

Summer day camps reopen across Ottawa today, though they'll be smaller and simpler than originally planned due to the pandemic. Municipal pools are also opening, as are five city rinks.

Drivers who've been enjoying the lax parking rules should know that starting today, the city plans to resume ticketing anyone who exceeds posted time limits for on-street spaces.

Once again, the pandemic is providing an opportunity to perform maintenance work on the problem-plagued Confederation LRT line.

This time, the problem involves defective wheels. There will be fewer trains in service and longer wait times at LRT stations.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seen here in April, is expected to be part of a joint press conference Monday in which Ottawa-area health officials provide more details on mandatory mask policies. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 263 deaths. The vast majority of cases in the city, 1,800, are classified as resolved.

Health units report more than 3,300 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec and almost 2,900 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

Kingston now has 39 active cases of COVID-19. Most are linked to three nail salons: Binh's Nails and Spa, where the recent outbreak started, Kingdom Nails and Georgia Nail Salon. The Amherstview Golf Club has also seen new cases.

Clients at all four businesses are being asked to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in "Stage 2" of the province's recovery plan, allowing more activities and "circles" of up to 10 people that don't have to distance .

Some streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market have now turned into patio space, including parts of Clarence Street, William Street and a section of the north side of York Street.

Chris Wagg, recreation supervisor with the City of Ottawa, says pools around the city will begin opening July 6 with measures in place to allow for physical distancing between swimmers. 1:02

Ottawa's pools will start to reopen Monday, as will five city rinks.

As of Monday, drivers are once again subject to tickets if they violate posted time limits at on-street parking spaces.

The National Gallery of Canada reopens Thursdays to Sundays starting July 18.

Signs urging people to wear masks are plastered to the doors of the Parliament LRT station. Train service has been cut back to deal with the discovery of more defective wheels, but OC Transpo boss John Manconi says the transit network can accommodate the slowdown as ridership levels are lower than normal. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

The province has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

The City of Ottawa could make fabric masks mandatory at indoor, public settings as soon as on Monday. Residents are encouraged to wear them now in places where they cannot practise physical distancing.

Keith Egli, chair of the Ottawa Board of Health, says the city will announce a plan on Monday to make masks mandatory in indoor commercial settings. 0:40

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre will open in Alexandria next week, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, replacing the previous location at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Find it at Gate 2.

People line up around the block at a COVID-19 testing centre in Kingston, Ont., on June 26, 2020, following an outbreak of the virus at a local nail salon. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. The community's reopening plan that's now underway .

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information