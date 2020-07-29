What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 29

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health is asking bars and restaurants to try to prevent lineups as COVID-19 cases mount.

Details of Ontario's independent long-term care commission are expected today.

There have been positive tests at Gatineau, Que., day camps and a mosque.

What's the latest?

Ottawa's medical officer of health is asking bars and restaurants to require diners and drinkers to make reservations to discourage gatherings outside given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, especially among people in their 20s.

A new bylaw gives the city the power to fine restaurants who don't make people move away while they wait for a table, which one business agency says goes too far.

WATCH: Bars can't control all COVID-19 issues, says ByWard Market BIA

Jasna Jennings, executive director of the ByWard Market BIA, says requiring patrons to make reservations would hurt bars in the area, but 19-year-old Jasmine Jeaurond says she'd be willing to follow any rules. 1:02

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton will announce details of the province's independent commission into long-term care and the pandemic at 1 p.m. ET.

Two siblings who attended Gatineau day camps have tested positive, Outaouais health authorities say. The children attended Jean-de-Brébeuf camp from July 13 to 17 and Saint-Jean de Bosco July 20.

The Centre islamique de l'Outaouais has closed its doors after one of the mosque's members tested positive for COVID-19.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. The number of deaths is at 264, with the first in more than a month announced Tuesday.

The majority of cases in the city —1,935 — are classified as resolved.

In all, public health officials have reported more than 3,800 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, and more than 3,100 are resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means many more businesses are allowed to reopen, including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Quebec has similar rules, with its distanced gathering cap going up to 250 people in public venues next week.

More national museums open next month, starting with the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Saturday.

Ontario has put three options for the next elementary and secondary school year on the table, promising an update next week, while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Quebec's back-to-school plans will bring students to classrooms again this fall.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in Ontario. People should keep their distance from people not in their circle.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said in mid-July people should be ready for COVID-19 social restrictions well into 2021 or 2022 .

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear a mask.

OC Transpo riders get on board a bus on July 28, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH | Health Canada authorizes remdesivir for severe COVID-19 cases

Health Canada has approved remdesivir as the country’s first COVID-19 treatment, but there are concerns about the drug’s availability after the U.S. bought up most of the manufacturer's supply. 1:57

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A pedestrian passes a travel agency on Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic July 28, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

We hear from 11 year-old Alex Pound who is 3D printing ear straps to make masks more comfortable and 16 year-old Ryan Rodrigs who created an app that helps people stay updated on safety guidelines. 10:35

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Renfrew County is providing pop-up testing in five communities this week and home testing under some circumstances.

Residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics in communities such as Maniwaki, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

They can call 1-877-644-4545 if they have other questions or to make an appointment.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Ten of them are active as of Monday, most linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. It's 100 miles or 160 kilometres away on the American side.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

For more information