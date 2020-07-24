What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, July 25

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health reported 27 cases of COVID-19 Friday, while Ontario confirmed 195.

All residents and staff at the city-run Carleton Lodge long-term care home are being tested after a worker there tested positive.

Students with Ottawa's English public school board will head back to class Sept. 3, the same date as students in the English Catholic board.

The province has announced some $500,000 in funding to help various museums, fairs and festivals in eastern Ontario get through the pandemic.

The mayor of La Pêche, Que., is urging visitors to treat his community with respect after reports of drinking and trespassing.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health continues to urge people to be aware of the dangers associated with large indoor gatherings after another 27 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in the city.

Dr. Brett Moloughney, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health, called this week's sudden rise in cases "a stark reminder of the potential for this virus to spread if it is given the chance to do so."

Elementary and secondary students with Ottawa's English public school board are set to head back to class on Thursday, Sept. 3 — although the province hasn't yet said how much of the school year will involve in-person learning and how much will be done online.

The mayor of La Pêche, Que., wants visitors to touristy villages like Wakefield to be more respectful following reports of public drinking, dangerous driving and trespassing.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says the use of special paid leave by public servants is "likely underreported," and that could make it hard to track how productive some departments have been during the pandemic.

WATCH | Mayor Guillaume Lamoureux says warm weather is bringing bad behaviour to the Wakefield area

Guillaume Lamoureux, mayor of La Pêche, says warm weather means the Wakefield area is getting more visitors than usual, some of whom aren’t as considerate as they should be. 0:44

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. The number of deaths remains at 263. The majority of cases in the city —1,883 — are classified as resolved.

Gatineau has reported a total of 559 cases.

In all, public health officials have reported more than 3,700 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, and nearly 3,100 are resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

The last coronavirus-related death in the region was June 25.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means many more businesses are allowed to reopen, including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Quebec has similar rules.

Up to 15 children can be at an Ontario daycare as of next week.

Ontario has put three options for the next elementary and secondary school year on the table, promising an update by early August, while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Quebec's back-to-school plans will bring students to classrooms again this fall.

Visitors pose for a photo at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on its first day reopen to the public after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic on July 18, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and — in Ontario — staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Under Stage 3, indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people are now allowed. Physical distancing remains a requirement for people not from the same household or established social circle.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said in mid-July people should be ready for COVID-19 social restrictions well into 2021 or 2022 .

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec .

WATCH | 'We're very nervous': Insolvency filings may spike after end of federal assistance programs.

Erez Cukierman, a licensed insolvency trustee, says financial assistance measures such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit have likely been helping many families avoid insolvency — but filings may rise after such programs come to an end. 0:47

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH | French hospital testing new 'breathalyzer' to detect COVID-19

Using the same principle as a traditional breathalyzer, a hospital in Lyon, France is testing a machine that detects COVID-19 in exhaled air. 0:30

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A sign on Ottawa's Sparks Street asks people to stay two metres apart during the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

Renfrew County is providing pop-up testing in five communities this week and home testing under some circumstances.

Residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics in communities such as Maniwaki, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

They can call 1-877-644-4545 if they have other questions or to make an appointment.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had eight confirmed COVID-19 cases. Four of them are active and linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only and anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. It's 100 miles or 160 kilometres away on the American side.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

For more information