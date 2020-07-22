What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, July 23

Recent developments:

There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Wednesday and five new cases in the Outaouais, all in Gatineau, Que.

A study released Wednesday shows for-profit long-term care homes in Ontario saw significantly worse outbreaks of COVID-19 and more related deaths than their non-profit or municipally run counterparts.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board has been given the green light to resume classes on Sept. 3.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health confirmed 33 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, a drop of 10 from the day before, but still 20 per cent of the province's daily total. More than 50 per cent of the province's 165 new cases are among people under the age of 40.

Meanwhile the Centre intégré de santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais reported five new cases, all in Gatineau, Que.

The Ontario government has approved the Ottawa Catholic School Board's back-to-school start date in early September. But, what classrooms will look like in that board or Ottawa's largest public board, is still up in the air.

For-profit long-term care homes have been under scrutiny after seeing a large number of COVID-19 -related deaths. A new study by the Canadian Medical Association Journal showed that while a long-term care home's status as either non-profit or private had no impact on whether an outbreak occurred, the status did play a role in how the facility dealt with the outbreak.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. The number of deaths remains at 263. The vast majority of cases in the city —1,868 — are classified as resolved.

Gatineau has reported a total of 556 cases.

Kingston has gone five days without reporting a new case of COVID-19 after a major outbreak ​​ mainly related to local nail salons . The region now only has one active case.

In all, public health officials have reported more than 3,650 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, and more than 3,050 are resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

The last coronavirus-related death in the region was June 25.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means larger distanced gatherings and more activities allowed inside.

Indoor visits are now allowed again at Ontario's long-term care homes and up to 15 children can be at a daycare as of next week.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again.

Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table, promising an update by early August, while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said in mid-July people should be ready for COVID-19 social restrictions well into 2021 or 2022 .

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec .

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

Renfrew County is providing pop-up testing in five communities this week and home testing under some circumstances.

Residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics in communities such as Maniwaki, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

They can call 1-877-644-4545 if they have other questions or to make an appointment.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the latest three confirmed Monday.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only and anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. It's 100 miles or 160 kilometres away on the American side.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information