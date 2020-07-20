What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21

Recent developments:

On Monday, Ottawa reported the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since May.

The federal contact tracing app should roll out in Ontario this Friday, says Premier Doug Ford.

Survey shows OCDSB teachers and staff less comfortable returning to full-time school in the fall.

What's the latest?

There were 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday, the highest one-day increase since May. The majority of the new cases were in people under age 20. According to Ottawa Public Health, many of the new cases aren't linked to Stage 2 reopenings, but to people engaging in higher risk activities, including indoor gatherings with people outside their social circles and without physical distancing or even going to work when they were sick.

"These are the behaviours we need to address as we transition into Stage 3 to avoid overwhelming our health care system and taking a step backwards, thereby undoing so much of the hard work that has gotten us this far," wrote Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he expects the federal contact tracing app will roll out in his province on Friday, with the official announcement still to come.

Parents and students might be looking for a full-time return to schools in September, but many teachers and staff at Ottawa's largest school board are less comfortable with the idea, according to the results of a survey that saw 28,000 people give their feedback.

A survey of teachers and staff with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board showed a large number didn't feel at all comfortable returning to full-time school in September. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

When federal public servants will return to the office is another question. The Treasury Board said working from home would continue for most employees for the "foreseeable future."

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began, according to Sunday's report from Ottawa Public Health. The number of deaths remains at 263. The vast majority of cases in the city —1,863 — are classified as resolved.

Gatineau has reported a total of 549 cases.

Kingston health officials haven't reported a new case of COVID-19 since Friday. That case was linked to a major outbreak ​​ mainly related to local nail salons . The region now only has one active case of the respiratory illness.

In all, public health officials have reported more than 3,550 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, and more than 3,000 are resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

The last coronavirus-related death in the region was June 25, according to the health units.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means larger distanced gatherings and more activities allowed inside.

A cyclist rides past a mural on Preston Street in Ottawa on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Indoor visits will be allowed again at Ontario's long-term care homes as of Wednesday and up to 15 children can be at a daycare as of next week.

While giving the go-ahead for several more regions in Ontario to enter Phase 3 reopening on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex are not among them. 2:34

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said in mid-July people should be ready for COVID-19 social restrictions well into 2021 or 2022 .

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec.

Masks must be worn in indoor public spaces across all of eastern Ontario and Quebec. (CBC News)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and scientists at Oxford University in the U.K. are seeing early signs of success in the first human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1 of the trial had more than 1,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 55. 8:42

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

Renfrew County is providing pop-up testing in five communities this week and home testing under some circumstances.

Residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

Sentries wearing masks stand guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance, which can include an appointment for a test.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

Both councils are starting to offer more services this week, though Akwesasne is not opening sports facilities nor Akwesasne Child Care yet.

Pikwakanagan resumed more services July 13.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

