What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, July 20

Ottawa Public Health confirmed another 16 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the city's total to 2,224 since the start of the pandemic.

People under the age of 30 have accounted for a significant number of the new cases.

Dozens of people turned out for an anti-mask rally at Parliament Hill Sunday.

Ontario confirmed 164 new cases provincewide Sunday.

Business owners across Quebec said most people appeared to be obeying the province's new mandatory mask regulation.

What's the latest?

Ontario has completed its first full weekend in Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan, but it came with an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Another 16 cases were reported by Ottawa Public Health on Sunday, following a similarly large spike of 19 cases on Saturday. While the active cases cross all age groups, Ottawa's medical officer of health said more than four in 10 recent cases involve people younger than 30.

Ontario recorded 164 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, a very slight uptick, which brought the provincial total to 37,604 cases.

An Ottawa charity that matches people with visual impairments with guide dogs has been severely affected because of the pandemic. Not only was Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind not considered an essential business, it wasn't able to provide training for clients — and subsequently, donations dried up.

CBC also spoke to three local businesses that have been doing surprisingly well during the pandemic.

A Métis woman is using her artistic powers to help in the fight against COVID-19 by creating posters that recommend washing your hands in 21 Indigenous languages.

How many cases are there?

There have been another 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa for a total of 2,224 since the pandemic began, according to Sunday's report from Ottawa Public Health. The number of deaths remains at 263. The vast majority of cases in the city, 1,863 are classified as resolved.

Gatineau has reported a total of 542 cases.

Kingston health officials reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday or Sunday. Roughly one month after a major outbreak ​​ mainly related to local nail salons , the region now only has one active case.

In all, public health officials have reported more than 3,500 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, and more than 3,000 are resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

The last coronavirus-related death in the region was June 25, according to the health units.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan . Indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, as they are in Quebec, and gatherings of up to 100 people outside are permitted.

Under Stage 3, movie theatres can open, playgrounds are no longer off-limits and indoor dining in restaurants is allowed.

The National Gallery of Canada is now open Thursdays to Sundays.

Gatineau plans to open more sports facilities this week. Indoor visits will be allowed again at Ontario's long-term care homes as of Wednesday.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said in mid-July people should be ready for COVID-19 social restrictions well into 2021 or 2022 .

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances.

Residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance, which can include an appointment for a test.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

Both councils plan to start up more services next week, though Akwesasne is not opening sports facilities yet.

Pikwakanagan resumed more services July 13.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

