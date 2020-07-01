What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2

Recent developments

The City of Ottawa is expected to announce plans to mandate face mask use at commercial settings this week.

Ottawa reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday while Kingston, which has been in the midst of an outbreak linked to a local nail salon, reported no new cases.

What's the latest?

While some families headed downtown on Canada Day, the usual throngs of tourists, the street vendors and fireworks were notably absent. Due to COVID-19, all official Canada Day celebrations were cancelled.

Instead, hundreds of protesters, many in yellow vests, gathered around midday at Parliament Hill to oppose a range of issues, including mandatory masks, the Trudeau government and the United Nations.

The City of Ottawa is expected to follow other municipalities in Ontario and make masks mandatory soon in places like grocery stores and hair salons, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

After an outbreak tied to a Kingston nail salon, the city reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, a sign that it may be beginning to ebb.

A sign advises customers to wear a mask at the Bayshore Shopping Centre mall in Ottawa. The city plans to make masks mandatory at indoor commercial settings soon. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,094 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 263 deaths.

Health units report more than 3,300 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec and more than 2,800 people in the region have recovered from COVID-19.

So far, 30 cases in the Kingston area have a confirmed link to a shut-down nail salon, prompting calls for visitors of three salons and a golf course to get tested .

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in "Stage 2" of the province's recovery plan, allowing more activities and "circles" of up to 10 people that don't have to distance .

Some streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market turn into patio space starting Saturday. Ottawa's pools start to open next week.

The City of Ottawa has started warning people tickets will be given out again next week for overstaying at on-street parking spaces with posted time limits.

The National Gallery of Canada reopens Thursdays to Sundays starting July 18. The iconic downtown hotel Fairmont Château Laurier reopened on Canada Day.

A woman wears a face mask as she visits the Museum of Contemporary Art in Montreal, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa will reopen its doors to the public on July 18. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press )

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

The province has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hands a box of broccoli to his son, Xavier, as they harvest vegetables at the Ottawa Food Bank Farm in Ottawa on July 1, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

WATCH: What it's like at the dentist now

Andrew Chang looks at the restrictions being put in place for patients to safely go to the dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:58

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre will open in Alexandria next week, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, replacing the location at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

A protester wearing a yellow vest was one of a few hundred people who gathered on Parliament Hill on July 1 to protest the Trudeau government, mandatory mask policies and other issues. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

There is a pop-up clinic in Madoc on Friday. You may also qualify for a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

WATCH: U.S. buys up supply of COVID-19 drug

The U.S. has bought the global supply of remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been found to help certain patients recover more quickly from COVID-19. 4:20

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. The community's reopening plan that's now underway .

There's a pop-up testing clinic at Pikwakanagan's Makwa Centre Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. for people who pre-registered by Tuesday evening.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information