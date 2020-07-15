What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 15

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Ottawa city council meets this morning to talk about a new mandatory mask bylaw carrying fines of up to $500 and up to $100,000 for repeat offenders.

Exceptions may be made in pools, when people are eating or drinking and if someone is receiving services where a mask won't work, such as a shave at a barber shop.

It would work alongside last week's public health directive on masks.

As Ontario continues to loosen pandemic restrictions, cottage owners and campsite operators in eastern Ontario say their bookings are surging .

WATCH: Camping's 2020 popularity

Alexandra Anderson, executive director for Camping in Ontario, says interest in camping is “off the charts” as Ottawa residents choose to vacation closer to home during the pandemic. 0:40

The area's top doctor said he looked over its safety plans and is surprised the Calypso water park in Limoges, Ont. was not granted permission to reopen as part of the province's Stage 3 plan.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 263 deaths as of Tuesday. The vast majority of cases in the city, 1,841, are classified as resolved. Gatineau has reported 541 total cases.

Public health officials have reported nearly 3,500 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which nearly 3,000 are resolved.

Kingston, which saw a spike in new cases in late June mainly related to a nail salon , hasn't reported a new case of COVID-19 since July 5.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is moving to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan Friday, increasing gathering sizes (but not the circle size of 10 people) and allowing more activities inside.

WATCH: How other provinces have reopened gyms

With more gyms and fitness facilities opening up across the country, The National’s Andrew Chang walks through what to expect if you go for a workout during the pandemic. 1:41

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

The province has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

The National Gallery of Canada will reopen Thursdays to Sundays, starting this Saturday and Sunday with free admission.

The National Gallery of Canada plans to reopen four days a week starting July 18, 2020, after being closed by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The agriculture, science and aviation museums plan a staggered reopening next month.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario, and will be mandatory in Quebec as of Saturday .

OC Transpo riders wait for a bus at Parliament Hill on Monday, July 13 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

WATCH: Issues with masks and gloves becoming litter

Ottawa residents say they’re noticing more masks and gloves discarded in parks and on sidewalks during the pandemic. 0:35

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Members of the Canadian Forces perform sentry duty at the National War Memorial July 13, 2020 in Ottawa. The program, initially delayed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed that day. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Pressb)

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre has opened in Alexandria, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, replacing the previous location at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

WATCH: COVID-19 and people under age 40

Health officials are voicing concern as the majority of new COVID-19 cases are being found in people under the age of 40, especially as more bars and restaurants open for indoor service. 2:03

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

WATCH: The pandemic's effect on trial times

The COVID-19 pandemic halted Canada's already clogged court system, and those delays could see criminal cases thrown out, because a Supreme Court ruling set time limits for trials. 2:05

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

Both councils plan to start up more services next week. Pikwakanagan did so July 13.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information