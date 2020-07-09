What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, July 10

Recent developments

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, while four new cases were also confirmed in Gatineau.

Cloth masks will be sold in certain LRT stations starting Monday, with proceeds going to charity.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health becomes the latest eastern Ontario health unit to introduce a mandatory mask policy.

From hot tubs and kayaks to golf clubs and tennis rackets, many popular recreational items are in short supply this summer thanks to the pandemic.

What's the latest?

Starting today, people will need to wear masks in many indoor public locations in Belleville, Ont., and throughout Prince Edward County.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has joined a growing list of health units that have implemented mandatory mask policies.

Speaking of masks, you'll be able to buy one starting Monday at various Ottawa LRT stations, and the proceeds will go to charity.

Coun. Allan Hubley, chair of the city's transit commission, made that announcement Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow marks the first Saturday a lengthy stretch of Bank Street will be off-limits to motor vehicles, the latest effort to create more space for cyclists and pedestrians to physically distance.

The 15 blocks between Queen and Flora streets will be closed from 9 a.m. until midnight on Saturdays through at least Aug. 8.

Should the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, introduced to give people financial help during the pandemic, be converted into a universal basic income? One eastern Ontario expert thinks so.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 263 deaths as of Thursday. The vast majority of cases in the city, 1,819, are classified as resolved. Gatineau has reported 530 total cases.

Public health officials have reported more than 3,400 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which nearly 2,900 are resolved.

Kingston now has 27 active cases of COVID-19. Most are linked to three nail salons: Binh's Nails and Spa, where the recent outbreak started, Kingdom Nails and Georgia Nail Salon. The Amherstview Golf Club has also seen new cases.

Clients at all four businesses are being asked to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Eastern Ontario is in "Stage 2" of the province's recovery plan, allowing more activities and "circles" of up to 10 people that don't have to distance .

Some streets in Ottawa's ByWard Market have now turned into patio space, including parts of Clarence Street, William Street and a section of the north side of York Street.

Starting July 11, a 15-block stretch of Bank Street will be closed to vehicles on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until just before midnight. That will last until at least early August.

Christine Leadman, executive director of the Bank Street BIA, says closing a section of the street on Saturdays would allow downtown residents to stay a safe distance away from others and help businesses bring in more foot traffic. 0:48

Ottawa's pools started to reopen July 6, as did five city rinks. Drivers are also once again subject to tickets if they violate posted time limits at on-street parking spaces.

The Ottawa Art Gallery and the Diefenbunker Museum reopened with restrictions on July 8. The National Gallery of Canada reopens Thursdays to Sundays starting July 18.

Quebec now allows indoor, distanced gatherings of up to 50 people , including in places of worship and indoor sports venues , and has relaxed rules at daycares .

The province has also allowed bars, spas, water parks and casinos to reopen.

Quebec's back-to-school plans bring older students to classrooms again. Ontario has put three options for next school year on the table , while post-secondary schools are moving toward more online classes in September.

Police are warning cyclists and homeowners to take extra precautions after a spike in bike thefts from seemingly secure locations. The CBC’s Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco reports. 2:14

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home and in Ontario, staying at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle.

The City of Ottawa has made cloth face masks mandatory in indoor public settings.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Specifically in Ottawa, anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate at least until they know the result.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for individuals who have weakened immune systems and Ottawa Public Health recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

An OC Transpo bus reminds transit users that masks have been mandatory on Ottawa's buses, trains and Para Transpo vehicles since mid-June. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. The Ontario government says in rare cases, children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms , can now be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Testing has also expanded for local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area .

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

A COVID-19 assessment centre has opened in Alexandria, running Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

Some residents in and around Ottawa expressed support for new policies mandating the use of masks in indoor public spaces. 1:15

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is now open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, replacing the previous location at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville open seven days a week at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call it , their family doctor or Telehealth if they have symptoms or questions.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre , or in Picton by texting or calling 613-813-6864.

Renfrew County is also providing pop-up and home testing under some circumstances. Residents without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

If you're concerned about the coronavirus, take the self-assessment.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 1-877-644-4545 if they have symptoms for further assistance.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. The community's reopening plan that's now underway .

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time.

For more information