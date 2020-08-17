What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 26

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, among 100 new cases logged provincewide.

Researchers are still working to determine what's behind COVID-19 'long-haulers' continuing symptoms.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is encouraging students in kindergarten to Grade 4 wear masks in the classroom.

City council will vote today whether to make masks mandatory in condo and apartment common areas.

A new medical school has opened in Gatineau, but because of the pandemics, students will likely have to do much of their learning online.

What's the latest?

Ontario reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 41,607 since the pandemic began.

An Ottawa family is keeping their children back from school this fall because of COVID-19, not because they're afraid of contracting the illness for the first time, but for a second time. Chandra Pasma's family is part of a goup of people called "long-haulers" who have suffered COVID-19-related symptoms months after they were presumed to have been infected, back in March.

Ottawa's largest English-language public school board has stopped short of mandating masks for students between kindergarten and Grade 3, but is encouraging they wear them in the classroom.

Masks could soon be mandatory inside all condominium and apartment building common areas. Ottawa City Council plans to vote on recommendations that require masks be worn in building entrances, lobbies, elevators, and gyms, until people are inside their own units.

McGill University has opened a new satellite campus for its Faculty of Medicine in the Outaouais this week, despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus is attached to the Gatineau Hospital's emergency department.

The City of Ottawa says it will be receiving $124 million from the Federal-Provincial Safe Restart Agreement to help cover COVID-19-related budget shortfalls. The funding represents about 65 per cent of the city's projected $192 million shortfall for the year.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began, with 166 active cases and 2,423 cases considered resolved. There have been 266 deaths related to the illness in Ottawa.

Overall, public health officials have reported nearly 4,400 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,700 resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa.

As of Aug. 25, 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. Additionally, 17 people have died in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules , with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people , allowing smaller festivals .

Museums across the National Capital Region have begun to reopen. The Canadian Museum of Nature is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5.

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

Most Ottawa Public Library branches are now open for in-person browsing and computer use.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance . The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released new guidelines on Aug. 19 .

Quebec updated its school plans in early August , including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one.

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

WATCH | Saliva tests helpful but not a game changer, says infectious disease specialist

There are many upsides to saliva tests for COVID-19, but rapid tests would have an even bigger impact, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital. 1:36

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Anyone who has symptoms and is waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ontario must self-isolate at least until they know the result. Quebec asks people waiting to only self-isolate in certain circumstances.

People in both provinces should self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and OPH recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Top medical officials say people should be prepared for the possibility COVID-19 restrictions last into 2022 or 2023 .

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

WATCH | Drive-thru testing site will increase capacity, but isn't accessible to everyone, councillor says

Coun. Matthew Luloff says the new drive-thru COVID-19 assessment site at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park won’t properly serve Ottawa residents who don’t own a car. 0:51

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Surgical oncologist Dr. Peter Stotland puts on personal protective equipment before checking on a patient at a Toronto hospital. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

There are test clinics in five Renfrew County communities this week.

Its residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

As of mid-August, there were longer wait times for test results here compared to some other regions of Quebec.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Most are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

For more information