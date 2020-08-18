What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Transit advocates say they're worried about a rise in COVID-19 cases among OC Transpo staff, including employees who have direct contact with the public.

Ontario reported 108 new cases of the illness Saturday.

Health-care professionals in Quebec have written to the province asking it to make masks mandatory in schools and implement physical distancing rules in classrooms.

What's the latest?

Ottawa reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 145 cases still active in the community.

The city's public health officials also reported three new outbreaks at institutions across the city, one of them at a child-care facility run by Andrew Fleck Children's Services.

The Ottawa Transit Riders group hopes to focus its attention on how to show people that riding the bus, LRT or Para Transpo is safe. It's also hoping OC Transpo is able to get to the bottom of why 28 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including six operators, since the start of August.

A group of health-care professionals, including doctors and medical school professors and department heads, are circulating an open letter asking the Quebec government to implement tougher measures against COVID-19 in schools.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began, with 145 active cases and 2,398 cases considered resolved. There have been 266 deaths related to the illness in Ottawa.

So far this month, six OC Transpo drivers have tested positive. In total, 28 OC Transpo employees have tested positive for the illness as of Friday, Aug. 21.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,170 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,600 resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa.

As of Aug. 14, 52 have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. Additionally, 17 people have died in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Retail sales continued to climb in June, with clothing surging from the month before, followed by furniture, hobby/book/music stores, and cars/car parts. 1:53

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules , with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people , allowing smaller festivals .

First-year students go about their summer orientation at an Ontario university. (Colin Butler/CBC)

Museums across the National Capital Region have begun to reopen. The Canadian Museum of Nature is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches are now open for in-person browsing and computer use.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Research suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an outsize effect on young people, with many reporting higher levels of anxiety, loneliness and depression. 2:54

Individual boards have started to release further guidance . The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released new guidelines on Aug. 19 .

Quebec updated its school plans in early August , including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

Physically-separated desks are the norm at Jonathan-Pitre school in Ottawa, where students have started classes. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one .

If someone’s not wearing a mask, remember that maybe they're unable to wear one. But YOU can protect THEM by wearing YOURS. So if you’re heading out, bring your mask and hand-sanitizer with you, and do your part to help protect our community. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeCOVIDKind?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeCOVIDKind</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeCOVIDWise?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeCOVIDWise</a> <a href="https://t.co/y6g2gcX0t2">pic.twitter.com/y6g2gcX0t2</a> —@ottawahealth

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Anyone who has symptoms and is waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ontario must self-isolate at least until they know the result. Quebec asks people waiting to only self-isolate in certain circumstances .

People in both provinces should self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and OPH recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Top medical officials say people should be prepared for the possibility COVID-19 restrictions last into 2022 or 2023 .

Dr. Nadia Khan, an internal medicine specialist and president of Hypertension Canada, joins host Dr. Brian Goldman to fact-check the information — and misinformation —people are seeing online and in the media about the relationship between blood pressure medications and Covid 19. She also answers the question "When should I worry about my blood pressure?" and offers advice on how to manage hypertension. 26:29

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

There are test clinics in five Renfrew County communities this week .

Its residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

As of mid-August, there were longer wait times for test results here compared to some other regions of Quebec.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Most are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

For more information