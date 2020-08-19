What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 20

Recent developments:

Rural communities in eastern Ontario want faster internet so residents can work from home and take remote classes, just like people can in urban areas.

The OCDSB released its revised back-to-school plan Wednesday, including a phased-in start to the school year.

Younger students are slated to start first — going back to class as soon as Sept. 3.

There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and 102 provincewide.

What's the latest?

A network representing dozens of municipalities in eastern Ontario is calling for a major investment in high-speed internet for rural communities where poor connectivity is hampering residents' ability to work from home or take part in online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, called the Gig Project, is aiming for internet speeds of 1,000 megabits per second (MPS) in areas that are currently underserved, according to a news release about the project.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) notified parents of a few changes to its back-to-school plan yesterday. Changes include staggering the start of school over two weeks beginning Sept. 3, and changing the schedule for secondary students who attend in-person classes.

A sample schedule distributed Wednesday shows high school students will be in class for two 112.5-minute periods in the mornings, followed by 75 minutes of "independent learning with support" at home. Secondary students will be part of two cohorts that will alternate days at school.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa now stands at 120, with Ottawa Public Health reporting 18 new cases of the illness yesterday.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,746 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began, with 120 active cases and 2,361 considered resolved. There have been 265 deaths related to the illness in Ottawa.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,170 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,600 resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa.

As of Aug. 14, 52 have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. Additionally, 17 people have died in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules , with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people , allowing smaller festivals .

A student exits a school bus on the first day of classes at Jonathan-Pitre school in Riverside South on Wednesday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The Canada Science and Technology Museum reopened last week after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and the Canadian Museum of Nature is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches are now open for in-person browsing and computer use.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance . The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board released new guidelines on Aug. 19 .

Quebec updated its school plans in early August , including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one .

Ottawa students in the French Catholic board are not permitted to drink from the water fountains but they can use the fountains to fill up water bottles. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Anyone who has symptoms and is waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ontario must self-isolate at least until they know the result. Quebec asks people waiting to only self-isolate in certain circumstances .

People in both provinces should self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and OPH recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Top medical officials say people should be prepared for the possibility COVID-19 restrictions last into 2022 or 2023 .

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash .

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Parents Karl and Victoria Hefty say they and their daughter have been looking forward to her return to school. 0:40

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

There are test clinics in five Renfrew County communities this week .

Its residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

As of mid-August, there were longer wait times for test results here compared to some other regions of Quebec.

There are fears the pandemic will undo decades of progress for working mothers as some say they had no choice but to stay home and tackle child care while juggling their own careers. 8:04

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Most are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

For more information