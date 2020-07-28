What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 14

Recent developments:

Ottawa's 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday are all involve people under the age of 30.

Ottawa's school boards have released their back-to-school plans.

An inclusiveness and gender equality expert says parents have been presented with a "false choice" when it comes to those return to school plans.

What's the latest?

Public health officials confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Thursday, all people under age 30.

While all of Ottawa's English- and French-language school boards have now released their back-to-school plans, at least one inclusivity and gender equality advocate says those plans don't present a fair choice to families.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce, meanwhile, says he's "unlocked" $500 million in funding to enhance physical distancing and improve air quality ahead of classes resuming next month.

WATCH | How to safely open schools

Raywat Deonandan, epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, says keeping infection rates low in the community is the best way to keep students safe this fall. 0:42

How many cases are there?

The city's current case total sits at 2,679 known cases, representing 140 active cases, 2,275 resolved cases, as well as 264 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,100 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,500 cases resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

WATCH | Throwing a micro-wedding because of COVID-19

After postponing their 220-guest wedding due to COVID-19, Annie Cao and Jimmy Wang opted to have a micro-wedding with just six guests in attendance. 0:30

Quebec has similar rules , with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum reopens tomorrow, and the Canadian Museum of Nature is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for in-person browsing and computer use starting Monday.

Library patrons will be able to return to 20 of Ottawa's 33 library branche to browse and use computers as of next week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance.

Quebec updated its school plans in early August, including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one .

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

WATCH | School changes in other countries

As B.C. delays the start of classes and Ontario parents protest class sizes, the provinces could look to other countries for how to approach going back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:01

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ontario must self-isolate at least until they know the result. Quebec asks people waiting to only self-isolate in certain circumstances .

People in both provinces should self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and OPH recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Top medical officials say people should be prepared for the possibility COVID-19 restrictions last into 2022 or 2023 .

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Since March, Ontario’s projected budget deficit has nearly doubled - to $38.5 billion, as pandemic spending goes up, and revenue continues to fall. Will it mean tax hikes? Or cuts? We ask Finance Minister Rod Phillips. 9:30

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

The test site in Winchester, Ont., is open five days a week at its Lions Hall. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

Brockville, Ont.'s test site is open seven days a week and is the only one in that health unit open for walk-ins. (Kate Porter/CBC)

There are test clinics in five Renfrew County communities this week.

Its residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

As of mid-August, there were longer wait times for test results here compared to some other regions of Quebec.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. M ost are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

For more information