What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 13

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 count remained relatively stable on Wednesday, with 13 new cases confirmed by Ottawa Public Health.

The OCDSB's secondary school reopening plans have left some parents surprised and disappointed.

The City of Ottawa is set to receive approximately $124 million in COVID-19-related support.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health confirmed on Wednesday 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's plan to send secondary students back to classrooms for as few as five hours each week this fall has left parents surprised and disappointed .

Parents now have until Sunday, Aug. 16, to decide whether to send their children back to school or opt for remote learning. The two-day extension was announced late Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH | OCDSB trustee says pushing back the start of the school year is an option:

Mark Fisher, a school trustee with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, says that unless parents and administrators have full confidence in the back-to-school plan, pushing the start of the school year could be an option. 1:37

The City of Ottawa will receive approximately $124 million as part of the first phase of a federal-provincial funding agreement intended to help cities facing plunging revenue and soaring costs due to COVID-19. Approximately $75 million will be used to support public transit infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Donna Gray, the city's general manager of community and social services, confirmed that five more people who'd stayed at the Carling Family Shelter had tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of these new cases are among people from three families whose positive tests were previously reported last week . In all, eight positive cases among four families have been confirmed to date.

How many cases are there?

The city's current case total sits at 2,669 known cases, representing 150 active cases, 2,255 resolved cases, as well as 264 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Overall, public health officials have reported nearly 4,100 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,500 cases resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules , with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum reopens Friday, and the Canadian Museum of Nature is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5.

Library patrons will be able to return to most branches in Ottawa to browse and use computers as of next week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Most Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for in-person browsing and computer use starting Aug. 17.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance.

Quebec updated its school plans in early August, including making masks mandatory in hallways for students Grades 5 and up.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one .

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

A woman wears a mask walking along Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ontario must self-isolate at least until they know the result. Quebec asks people waiting to only self-isolate in certain circumstances .

People in both provinces should self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and OPH recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Top medical officials say people should be prepared for the possibility COVID-19 restrictions last into 2022 or 2023 .

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

WATCH | Inequality and back-to-school:

Worried about sending their kids back to class during the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents are opting to home school, or hire a tutor, but that raises concerns about inequality. 1:58

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

There are test clinics in five Renfrew County communities this week.

Its residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

A woman walks through Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood on July 31, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

As of mid-August, there were longer wait times for test results here compared to some other regions of Quebec.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. M ost are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. It's 100 miles or 160 kilometres away on the American side.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

