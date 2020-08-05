What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 12

Recent developments:

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa rose Tuesday to its highest point since June.

Another OC Transpo bus driver has contracted COVID-19. The driver last worked Aug. 7.

All COVID-19 outbreaks have ended at city-run long-term care homes.

Parents in Ottawa have two more days to make a decision about whether their kids are going back to class or learning remotely.

Plans are in the works to open another COVID-19 testing site in Ottawa in the coming weeks, and potentially a drive-thru site.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while six more are now considered resolved. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals jumped to 15, the highest number since mid-June.

Parents with children attending Ottawa's English-language schools are only two days away from having to decide whether to enrol their children in online or in-class instruction this fall. Educators say the plan is still in flux.

Meanwhile, public health officials say they're running through a number of scenarios to prepare parents and teachers about what they can expect come September, including what happens if there's an outbreak at a school.

Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, says children most often get COVID-19 from adult family members, something that is made more likely if adults have more close contacts. 1:09

Ringette could be on thin ice this fall: the City of Ottawa Ringette Association says low registration could make it difficult to pay ice costs, especially if there's a COVID-19 outbreak.

OC Transpo says another of its bus drivers has tested positive for the virus. The driver was on two buses on Aug. 6 and 7 that served routes 5, 18, 19, 20, 92, and 98.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 264 people have died of the respiratory illness.

The majority of cases in the city — 2,246 — are classified as resolved.

In all, public health officials have reported nearly 4,100 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,500 cases resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

Experts analyzing blood tests said last week the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ontario could be four times more than previously confirmed and in Quebec , more than twice as many.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan , which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules , with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum reopens Friday and the Canadian Museum of Nature Sept, 5, following other national museums.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for in-person browsing and computer use next week.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance and OPH says they are running through various scenarios to prepare teachers and parents for the return to the classroom.

Ariel Troster, whose daughter will be starting Grade 3 in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, says she’s disappointed that more creative solutions don’t appear to have been considered in the back-to-school plan. 1:11

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone they don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec , where transit officials and taxi drivers are now required to bar access to users over age 12 who refuse to wear one .

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Anyone who has symptoms or travelled recently outside Canada must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Anyone waiting for a COVID-19 test result in Ontario must self-isolate at least until they know the result. Quebec asks people waiting to only self-isolate in certain circumstances .

People in both provinces should self-isolate if they've been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health strongly urges self-isolation for people with weakened immune systems and OPH recommends people over 70 stay home as much as possible.

Top medical officials say people should be prepared for the possibility COVID-19 restrictions last into 2022 or 2023 .

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a dry cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell.

Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pinkeye. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Susan Gardner, president-elect for the Ottawa Carleton Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, says some teachers are concerned about the lack of detail in the province’s back-to-school plan. 1:09

Where to get tested

In eastern Ontario:

In Ottawa any resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can be tested at one of three sites.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area , there is a drive-thru centre in Casselman that can handle 200 tests a day and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead.

Others in Alexandria, Rockland and Cornwall require an appointment.

In Kingston, the Leon's Centre is hosting the city's test site. Find it at Gate 2.

Napanee 's test centre is open daily for people who call for an appointment.

You can arrange a test in Bancroft, Belleville or Trenton by calling the centre and in Picton by texting or calling.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to get tested if you have a symptom or concerns about exposure.

It has a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and testing sites in Smiths Falls and Almonte which require an appointment.

There are test clinics in five Renfrew County communities this week.

Its residents should call their family doctor and those without access to a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 to register for a test or if they have health questions, COVID-19-related or not.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents now can get a walk-in test in Gatineau five days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond and at recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge .

They can call 1-877-644-4545 to make an appointment or if they have other questions.

As of mid-August, there were longer wait times for test results here compared to some other regions of Quebec.

First Nations:

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne has had 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. M ost are linked back to a gathering on an island with a non-resident who wasn't showing symptoms at the time.

It has a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. It's 100 miles or 160 kilometres away on the American side.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse. Face coverings are now mandatory in its public buildings.

People in Pikwakanagan can book an appointment for a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Kitigan Zibi is planning for an Aug. 29 election with changes depending on the status of the pandemic at that time. It plans on starting to open schools and daycares next month.

