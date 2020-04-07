What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, April 9

Recent developments:

A new respiratory illness clinic opens this morning at Heron and Alta Vista roads.

The federal government releases its COVID-19 projections this morning.

Here's what's happening today

There are "really serious" problems in three long-term care homes in Lanark County, says the local health unit.

Seven residents had died in all of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and 45 residents had tested positive at its last update.

Hospitals in eastern Ontario are co-ordinating admissions and starting to transfer patients to ensure they have space for more COVID-19 patients.

Women's shelters across the country will soon start receiving federal money to help people isolated in dangerous situations during the outbreak.

WATCH: Domestic violence 'has not stopped' during pandemic

Lise Martin, executive director of Women’s Shelters Canada, says the organization will be distributing a total of $20.5 million in federal funding to shelters across the country, funds that will help purchase supplies, pay staff and find housing for clients. 1:52

How many cases do we have?

There are 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 825 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of eight people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, seven people in Ottawa and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) lists 130 people as recovered. From what we know, more than 175 in the region have recovered. Some local health units don't share this number.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing . There are likely thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

A pedestrian wearing a masks walks Ottawa's downtown Rideau Street in April 2020. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Anyone who is sick or travelled recently must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is presumed to have COVID-19 or who has travelled recently and then gotten sick, must also self-isolate for 14 days.

The government also recommends people older than 70 or those with compromised immune systems go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through western Quebec.

Parks are only open to walk through and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

WATCH: Ticketing refugee family for park use was 'callous'

Immigration lawyer Ronalee Carey says public health information may not be reaching Ottawa residents whose first language is not French or English. 0:49

Ottawa has cancelled event permits until July.

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed until May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities have cut service. Essential services like waste collection and emergency responses continue.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who have a new or worsening cough or fever and have left the country — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit a Bells Corners clinic or the clinic at Heron and Alta Vista roads. Both are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

WATCH: Ottawa health-care workers feeling support

Intensive care physician Kwadwo Kyeremanteng says morale has risen among hospital staff as confidence increases and communities show their support. 0:48

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a new home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges. Call the health unit to ask about one.

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

An assessment centre is now open in Rockland Monday to Saturday with a referral from 1-800-267-7120.

There are others by appointment only in Winchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

A sign outside the Ottawa General hospital thanks staff for their hard work in fighting COVID-19, April 7, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

Be prepared for Telehealth wait times .

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) and Pikwakanagan have declared states of emergency.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has scaled back non-essential services.

