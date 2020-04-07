What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 7

Recent developments:

Ottawa has 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Gatineau has 92.

The City of Ottawa is extending the shutdown of non-essential services, including parks, until June 30.

More than 4,000 part-time and seasonal City of Ottawa employees now on unpaid leave.

Need something to feel good about? Check out CBC Ottawa's new Facebook page .

Here's what's happening today

Late Monday, 3M announced it had come to a deal with the United States to continue to ship much-needed respirators to Canada. Ontario has less than a week's supply of personal protective equipment left for health-care workers.

There are now seven institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ottawa — that now includes two hospitals: The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and Hôpital Montfort.

Ottawa announced Monday it's shutting down non-essential services until June 30. The Ottawa Jazz Festival is cancelled and The Tulip Festival is moving all its programming online and on social media (flowers will still bloom, however).

WATCH: Cancellation of Ottawa Jazz Festival 'devastating,' executive producer says

Catherine O’Grady, executive producer of the Ottawa Jazz Festival, says the cancellation of the event will have ripple effects throughout the city’s economy. 1:12

The federal government's income assistance program for those who have lost work due to COVID-19 shutdowns is now live. Today people born in the months April, May and June can apply.

How many cases do we have?

There are 370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 690 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of six people in Ottawa — three men and three women — and five more people in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing . There are likely thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

In Canada, health officials now say non-medical masks, such as fabric masks sewn at home, may offer additional protection when used in tandem with physical distancing in places like grocery stores or the pharmacy.

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from others when out for a walk.

Anyone who is sick or travelled recently must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is presumed to have COVID-19 or who has travelled recently and then gotten sick, must also self-isolate for 14 days.

The government also recommends people older than 70 or those with compromised immune systems go into voluntary self-isolation.

WATCH: Dr Tam says wearing a non-medical mask may help fight COVID-19

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam spoke with reporters on Parliament Hill on Monday 2:21

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through western Quebec , which police are enforcing with moving checkpoints.

Parks are only open to walk through and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

A young man wears a mask in downtown Ottawa on April 6, 2020. Federal health officials now recommend non-medical masks be worn to places like grocery stores. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Ottawa has closed all parks and non-essential services until at least June 30.

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed until May and all non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities are scaling back service . Essential services like waste collection and police services continue.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

WATCH: 'Festivals are the soul of our city'

Carole Anne Piccinin, executive director of the Ottawa Festival Network, says the cancellation of many of Ottawa’s festivals means a loss of “culture and economic vibrancy.” 0:47

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who have a new or worsening cough or fever and have left the country — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit the new Bells Corners clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Ontario ICU capacity graph (CBC)

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a new home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges. Call the health unit to ask about one.

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

There are others by appointment only in Winchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) and Pikwakanagan have declared states of emergency..

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has scaled back non-essential services.

For more information, visit: