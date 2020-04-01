What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, April 3

Recent developments:

Here's what's happening today

Today we're watching what Premier Doug Ford has to say. We're expecting him to give, in his words, "really stark" projections of how coronavirus could impact Ontario.

Ottawa bylaw officers said Thursday after issuing dozens of warnings this week, they will start to fine people for breaking physical distancing rules.

On Wednesday, bylaw offers issued warnings to a hair salon that remained open, a horse-back riding school, a group playing beach volleyball at Britannia Beach and soccer players at Millennium Park.

Individuals caught flouting the provincial ban on gatherings of five or more people can be fined $750 or up to $100,000, while the director of a business can face a fine of up to $500,000 and corporations could pay as much as $10 million. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

How many cases do we have?

There are currently 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 450 in the region, including seven deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing . There are likely thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from others when out for a walk.

Travellers who return to Canada must now self-isolate for 14-days : staying home and asking others to leave supplies at the door.

LISTEN: 'We have issued dozens of verbal warnings,' Ottawa bylaw chief says

In a news conference conducted by telephone Thursday, Roger Chapman, director of Ottawa’s bylaw and regulatory services, says officers are still responding to reports of gatherings in the city and will begin to issue fines if physical distancing rules are not obeyed. 1:13

Anyone who is older than 70 or who has a compromised immune system or who has been in close contact with either someone who has tested positive or travelled recently, should also self-isolate for 14 days.

People who feel sick should self-isolate for 14 days or until their symptoms are gone for 24 hours, whichever is longer.

Should I wear a mask?

The debate about who should wear a mask or not rages on . Ottawa Public Health says unless you need an N-95 mask for your job, only people with respiratory illnesses and those caring for sick people should wear them.

WATCH: Meet a volunteer making home-made masks

Teresa Shaver is one of the founding members and co-ordinators of Canada Sews, a volunteer organization that's making homemade masks Canadian health-care facilities and communities. 1:32

That's mainly to conserve supply for health-care workers. Hospitals in eastern Ontario are still looking for donations of personal protective equipment: email coviddonations@toh.ca if you have extra.

According to Brent Moloughney, associate medical officer of health with Ottawa Public Health, a home-made mask may not offer much protection aside from stopping you from touching your face and helping cover a sneeze or cough.

If you wear any type of mask it's important to wash your hands before and after putting it on your face, ensure it fits properly and be aware the mask can become contaminated and will need to be cleaned (if reusable) or replaced (if disposable).

How daily life is changing

Parks are only open to walk through and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed until May and all non-essential businesses should be closed.

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to only wear a mask if they are sick or if they are caring for someone who is sick. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Public transit authorities are scaling back service . Essential services like waste collection continue.

If you are crossing the inter-provincial border into Quebec or travelling within Quebec, expect to be pulled over by police and asked whether or not your trip is essential.

Many essential workers, like police officers and nurses, are still waiting to find out about daycare options.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

WATCH: The public health detectives working to stop the spread of COVID-19

Canada is calling for more people to help investigate coronavirus cases. 2:33

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who have a new or worsening cough or fever and have left the country — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way near Carleton University. You don't have to call ahead.

Starting on Monday, the former D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School in Bells Corners will become a respiratory illness care centre for anyone with symptoms like a cough or fever.

WATCH: Kingston teacher sets public health advice to Lady Gaga tune

Kristen Martin, a high school arts teacher in Kingston, decided to use her newfound free time to shoot a music video, rewriting the lyrics of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” to create a pandemic-themed rendition. 1:22

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls.

There is now a drive-thru assessment centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

WATCH: Perth, Ont., emergency physician of preparing for COVID-19

Dr. Alan Drummond says his emergency room staff have done a lot of planning but are anxious about having enough protection and equipment. 5:35

There are others by appointment only in WInchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. — it has a mental health counsellor working there. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have questions, even if they're not related to COVID-19.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if your condition allows to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) have declared states of emergency to prepare for possible cases.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Pikwakanagan has also declared a state of emergency , with its new council ordering all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has scaled back non-essential services.

For more information, visit: