What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 29

Recent developments:

At about 8:10 a.m. Ottawa Morning is taking your questions about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic with a social worker from the Royal.

What's happening today?

While many are focused on the pandemic, Ottawa firefighters want to remind residents to be safe while physical distancing at home.

The city has seen more fatal house fires in the first four months of 2020 than in any of the past three years.

The family of a man who died of COVID-19 is urging others to consider making funeral plans early because timeframe after a care home death is much smaller during the pandemic.

Cousins Victoria Lindo and Kayla Medeiros chose to sing 'Make You Feel My Love,' written by Bob Dylan, at their grandfather's funeral. Only nine family members were allowed at the ceremony, with other relatives included via video conference.

CBC Montreal's Jonathan Montpetit looked into why François Legault feels it's safe to reopen Quebec's economy starting next week.

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 2,000 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The death toll in Ottawa has now risen to 71. The deaths of 40 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and five more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.

More than 850 people out of that regional total have recovered.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing , though testing is slowly being expanded .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: that means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

People walk and ride bikes on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa, as it is closed to motor vehicle traffic to allow people to get outdoors while practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan says the cancellation is disappointing but ultimately necessary in the face of the continuing pandemic.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Non-essential businesses should be closed.

Schools in Ontario will remain closed through May. Quebec plans to open elementary schools and daycares in mid-May for parents who want to send their kids but high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed until fall.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An Ottawa paramedic heads towards the entrance at the Laurier Manor in Ottawa, a long-term care facility that's one of several facilities in the city experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead with similarly-expanded criteria and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

Yvonne Temple, whose 98-year-old friend lives in Carlingview Manor, says the pandemic should spark a wider conversation about senior care in Canada.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Almonte and Smiths Falls, a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne's health department is opening a mobile COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Call 613-575-2341 extension 3220 if you live in the northern part of the community and have symptoms.

Anyone returning there from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information