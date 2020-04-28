What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 28

Recent developments:

New national pandemic models will be released at noon ET.

Quebec wants to quadruple and expand to random COVID-19 tests but Ottawa-made portable kits won't be delivered for a month.

Security experts don't like the House of Commons meeting on a modified Zoom call.

What's happening today?

We're continuing to hear reaction to the plans shared yesterday afternoon by the Ontario and Quebec governments.

The Outaouais teachers' union wants personal protective equipment for staff, a plan for when students or staff test positive for COVID-19 and clear rules about hygiene ready for elementary schools reopening May 11.

Premier François Legault says elementary schools and childcare centres outside Montreal are expected to open May 11, though attendance will not be mandatory. High schools, CEGEPs and universities will remain closed. 1:06

Ottawa businesses say they support Ontario's slow and cautious plan, although it will be costly.

There are no set dates in Ontario's roadmap for reopening the economy. What do businesses make of that and the province's plan for a gradual return to normal? 10:39

Ottawa farmers markets can start up again this summer with crowd control and potentially curbside pickup.

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 1,925 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The death toll in Ottawa has now risen to 59. The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and five more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.

More than 825 people out of that regional total have recovered.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing, though testing is slowly being expanded .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: that means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

Theatre artist Richard Lam performed for Ottawa senior Rosemary Jull as part of a new project called the Songbirds Series, which allows the public to commission a song from an out-of-work performer and send it to a relative or friend. 1:08

How daily life is changing

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Schools in Ontario will remain closed through May. Quebec's elementary schools have that spring reopening plan but high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed until fall.

Non-essential businesses should be closed.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford outlined the plan to gradually reopen Ontario, but didn’t provide a date for when the process might begin. Finance Minister Rod Phillips says reopening will occur in three stages. 1:51

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead with similarly-expanded criteria and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Almonte and Smiths Falls, a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne's health department is opening a mobile COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Call 613-575-2341 extension 3220 if you live in the northern part of the community and have symptoms.

Anyone returning there from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

