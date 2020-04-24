What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, April 24

Recent developments:

CBC Ottawa has mapped out locations where people have been fined for breaking COVID-19 rules — Britannia Park tops the list .

An Ontario lawyer is urging tenants to keep their COVID-19 status private from their landlords.

Two out of the three child-care centres for essential workers in Ottawa close temporarily after staff become sick.

What's happening today?

We're learning more about one of the Ottawans who has died from COVID-19 in a long-term care home — Korean War vet Kyu Chin Hahn, who loved Canada and his family .

The 90-year-old, known as Jim to his English-speaking friends, died early Tuesday morning, one of 11 Montfort residents to succumb to COVID-19 as the virus continues to reap its deadly toll on long-term care facilities across the country.

An Ottawa woman says her landlord, Morguard, is asking tenants to disclose whether they have tested positive for COVID-19. A lawyer with Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario says it's none of their business.

Data compiled by CBC Ottawa shows bylaw officers ticketed 79 people across the city between April 3 and April 19 for allegedly violating orders issued under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act.

Britannia Park tops the list of locations, with 10 infractions happening there.

A cyclist makes his way through Britannia Park on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

How many cases are there?

There are now 977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and nearly 1,675 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 35 in Ottawa and three more in the wider region have also been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, more than 625 people out of that regional total have recovered, but some local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

WATCH: Bob Hahn remembers his father, who died of COVID-19

Kyu Chin Hahn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90, immigrated to Canada from South Korea with his family in 1967. He found work in British Columbia as an agricultural chemist and dedicated himself to volunteer work after retiring. 1:21

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Waste collection is delayed for some Ottawa neighbourhoods this week because a city-contracted worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

A truck containing a shipment of food from Costco is unloaded at the Ottawa Food Bank warehouse in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The Ottawa Food Bank has seen an increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

WATCH: Wildlife reclaim the outdoors as humans stay inside during pandemic

With people staying inside because of COVID-19, wildlife is starting to reclaim some of the areas normally occupied by humans. 1:54

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH: 'COVID-19 will be part of our lives into the foreseeable future'

Vera Etches, Ottawa’s chief medical officer of health, says residents should be prepared to live with the risk of COVID-19 in the community even as pandemic restrictions are slowly eased. 0:44

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead with similarly-expanded criteria and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Almonte and Smiths Falls, a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne's health department is opening a mobile COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Call 613-575-2341 extension 3220 if you live in the northern part of the community and have symptoms.

Anyone returning there from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information