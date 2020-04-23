What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, April 23

Recent developments:

What's happening today?

Families with relatives living at Madonna Community C are in Orléans say the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening already chronic understaffing at the long-term care facility.

Ontario will get military help to staff some long-term care homes, the federal public safety minister confirmed today. Bill Blair did not say precisely where that help would be sent.

WATCH: Families say Orléans long-term care home is short-staffed

Betty Yakimenko, chair of the Madonna Community Care family council, says the pandemic has worsened staff shortages at the home, leaving nurses and personal support workers struggling to keep up. 1:05

Low-income Ottawans say they feel alone and trapped, either because a lack of affordable housing has them in a hotel or they can't fit the internet into their budget.

Saskatchewan's new five-step plan to ease social restrictions may offer a blueprint for other areas.

Ottawa's medical officer of health is working with the city and province on the proper approach to easing restrictions around COVID-19. 15:07

How many cases are there?

There are now 977 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and nearly 1,675 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 35 in Ottawa and three more in the wider region have also been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, more than 625 people out of that regional total have recovered, but most local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

WATCH: Ottawa family living in hotel room during the pandemic

Rehana Mirzad says she and her two sons, ages 12 and 16, are living in an Ottawa hotel room with two beds and no kitchen. The family is living at the hotel as part of the city’s temporary housing program. 0:33

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Waste collection is delayed for some Ottawa neighbourhoods this week because a city-contracted worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

WATCH: Premier downplays Victoria Day reopening date

"That is absolutely not going to happen," Premier Doug Ford said of the possibility of loosening restrictions by May 18, unless Ontario's top public health officials recommend a change. 0:39

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

WATCH: Here's what to do when you return from grocery shopping

Andrew Chang explains what you should do after you’ve brought your supplies home from the grocery store. 1:05

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell.

WATCH: COVID-19 case load may be stabilizing at Ottawa hospitals

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive care physician, says cases of COVID-19 in hospitals appear to be stable, giving staff the ability to keep up with the number of patients. 0:52

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead with similarly-expanded criteria and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Almonte and Smiths Falls, a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

WATCH: Reproducing Quebec's daily update in Lego

Quebec City couple inspired by the premier's press conferences to animate Lego models while in confinement. 1:46

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne's health department is opening a mobile COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Call 613-575-2341 extension 3220 if you live in the northern part of the community and have symptoms.

Anyone returning there from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information