What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 22

Recent developments:

Seven more residents of long-term care homes in Ottawa have died of COVID-19, six at one home in Vanier.

The Ontario government is asking the military to help staff some long-term care homes, and wants all residents and staff in homes where a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred to be tested.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing $9 billion in financial aid today for post-secondary students and youth.

Visit our frequently updated Facebook page for some feel-good local stories.

What's happening today?

Dr. Vera Etches has outlined some key milestones that should be met before city leaders entertain the idea of loosening restrictions. Councillors also heard OC Transpo could lose about $84 million by September if ridership continues to stagnate.

Gatineau's mayor said yesterday that city may have a budget shortfall of $25 to $35 million depending how long restrictions last.

OC Transpo announced late Wednesday another driver has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another OC Transpo bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The<br>operator last worked on April 19 and started experiencing symptoms at the end of their shift, OC Transpo says. Here is a list of the routes they drove while they may have been contagious: <a href="https://t.co/uqGgBCcBtp">pic.twitter.com/uqGgBCcBtp</a> —@CBCOttawa

How many cases are there?

There are now 943 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 1,625 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 32 in Ottawa and three more in the wider region have also been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, nearly 600 people out of that regional total have recovered, but most local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

WATCH: Why we can't ease up too early

In a presentation to council by phone on Wednesday, Vera Etches, Ottawa’s chief medical officer of health, said relaxing restrictions too early may undo what has been accomplished through physical distancing measures. 1:17

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

A person carries their groceries as they walk among cyclists on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Ottawa, as it is closed to motor vehicle traffic daily to allow people to get outdoors while practicing physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

How daily life is changing

Waste collection is delayed for some Ottawa neighbourhoods this week because a city-contracted worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

WATCH: Being principal of an empty school

Lynn Dupuis, principal of Carleton Heights Public School, says empty school hallways fill her with a sense of sadness for students who no longer have the community of a school environment. 0:57

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed. Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday his government could gradually reopen schools before July.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH: Ottawa mom and daughter sew masks together

Tonya Dickenson and her mother, Margaret, have signed up with Army of Masks, a website that aims to connect residents who need non-medical masks with local people who have the knowledge and skills to make them. 1:08

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead with similarly-expanded criteria and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Almonte and Smiths Falls, a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

A custodian is alone as they work on the sidewalk next to Elgin Street in Ottawa, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

WATCH: Changing jobs to help manage CERB

Joël Boucher, customer service agent with the Canada Revenue Agency, says many of the calls he gets each day come from stressed taxpayers asking questions about the CERB. Marc Briere, national president for the Union of Taxation Employees, says the CRA has processed more than four million CERB claims so far. 1:09

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both .

Akwesasne's health department is opening a mobile COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Call 613-575-2341 extension 3220 if you live in the northern part of the community and have symptoms.

Anyone returning there from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information