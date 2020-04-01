What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, April 2

Recent developments:

Ottawa saw its biggest daily jump in new cases Wednesday with 50 people confirmed positive.

Most of the new cases stem from samples taken two or more weeks ago.

Non-essential travel into western Quebec from Ontario is now banned .

Federal wage subsidy applications are set to open Monday, April 6.

Here's what's happening today

Local governments are urging people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region to follow orders and practise physical distancing and self-isolation where required.

Bylaw officers have yet to issue a fine for groups larger than five but Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says that could happen in the coming days if people do not abide by Ontario's rules.

"It's actually now the law," he said Tuesday during a teleconference.

Along with gatherings larger than five, bylaw officers will also be on the lookout for non-essential businesses that are open and restaurants offering dine-in service.

In Gatineau, police are enforcing the province's ban on travel in the province and turning around drivers if they are crossing into Quebec for non-essential reasons. Gatineau police are also enforcing the province's ban on gatherings of two or more people.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is opening up a drive-thru assessment centre in Casselman today. Only people who have worsening symptoms (like a cough or fever) should stop by testing — those with severe symptoms should still go to the emergency room.

How many cases do we have?

There are currently 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 300 in the region, including seven deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot of the total because of the limits of testing. There are likely hundreds, even thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from others when out for a walk.

Travellers who return to Canada must now enter a mandatory 14-day period of self-isolation : staying home and asking others to leave supplies at the door.

Anyone who's had close contact with someone who has travelled, who is older than 70 or who has a compromised immune system should also self-isolate for 14 days.

People who feel sick should self-isolate for 14 days or until their symptoms are gone for 24 hours, whichever is longer.

How daily life is changing

If you are driving into Quebec from Ontario expect to be stopped by police and asked where you are going. Police are enforcing Quebec's ban on all non-essential travel.

It's still okay if you're heading to work, a doctor's appointment or travelling in the province for humanitarian reasons. The government of Quebec suggests drivers and passengers travel with supporting documentation like a proof of address or letters from work.

Parks are only open to walk through and bylaw officers are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed all of April and all non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities are scaling back service .

Essential services like garbage and recycling collection continue.

The health-care sector

The Ottawa Hospital is doubling its intensive care beds and seeking donations of protective equipment at coviddonations@toh.ca.

Ottawa family doctors have had to reduce in-person visits because of equipment issues.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as touching or handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, mobile phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawa

Ottawans who have a new or worsening cough or fever and have left the country — or have spent lots of time with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way near Carleton University. You don't have to call ahead.

Kingston, Ont.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other communities

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only at the Brockville Memorial Centre and the Smiths Falls hospital.

There is now a drive-thru assessment centre in Casselman open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale Street.

Hawkesbury, Ont., has an assessment centre at 750 Laurier St. open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and the WInchester, Ont., Lions Hall on Albert Street is opening another by referral only.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have questions, even if they're not related to COVID-19.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if your condition allows to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) have declared states of emergency to prepare for possible cases.

With a confirmed case in Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Kitigan Zibi and Pikwakanagan have scaled back non-essential services and ask residents to follow public health advice.

