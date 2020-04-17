What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, April 17

Recent developments:

Despite talks of reaching a peak, there's still no clear sense of how long the physical distancing measures will remain in place.

Ottawa emergency rooms are currently 50 per cent empty and health officials are urging people who need care to seek them out.

Ottawa has 678 confirmed cases of the virus and 14 people have died from COVID-19.

Check out CBC Ottawa's frequently updated Facebook page dedicated to feel-good stories.

What's happening today?

After more than a month of physical distancing restrictions, Ottawa Public Health officials still haven't released a timeline of when the measures could end.

As CBC's Julie Ireton reports, the measures could still last for months to avoid a surge in cases.

In order to get through it, Ottawa Public Health is looking to create new initiatives to spread a little happiness. Dr. Vera Etches is also encouraging people to seek out healthy coping strategies like exercise over unhealthy ones, like increased alcohol consumption.

WATCH: The toll on mental health under physical distancing measures

Vera Etches, Ottawa’s chief medical officer of health, is encouraging residents to practice “positive coping strategies,” such as exercising and talking with friends and family remotely. 0:59

Health officials are asking more people with more kinds of symptoms to take a self-assessment, call a help line or get tested.

Etches is reaching out on Twitter asking for ideas on how to get through the rest of the pandemic.

Hello Ottawans - you have been amazing at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhysicalDistancing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhysicalDistancing</a> for 1 month, thank you! We see signs of hope that we will make it through the pandemic. What are your recommendations to help us all keep maintaining a 2 metre distance from others for the next stretch? <a href="https://t.co/iXJdkh3MzK">https://t.co/iXJdkh3MzK</a> —@VeraEtches

How many cases are there?

There are now 678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 1,250 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 28 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 14 in Ottawa and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

The vast majority of the fatalities involve seniors.

From what we know, more than 350 people out of that regional total have recovered, but most local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Volunteers of the Odawa Native Friendship Centre's Bannock Bus Outreach program hand out coffee and food to those in need in downtown Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

WATCH: Slowing of COVID-19 infections gives health-care system some 'breathing room,'

Doug Manuel, a data scientist at The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, says cases of COVID-19 have yet to peak in Ottawa but the rate of infection is slowing, giving officials some “breathing room” to develop a strategy for loosening restrictions. 1:04

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, nausea, or loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH: How to keep your smartphone clean

Andrew Chang looks at the best way to clean your smartphone and how often you should do it. 1:07

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH: How Ottawa could turn to other countries for examples of 'a new normal'

Austria, where new infections have declined, could provide a preview of how best to reopen businesses and relax COVID-19 restrictions. Erich Striessnig, with the Vienna Institute for Demography in Austria, says it’s vital that governments maintain public trust in the process. 1:40

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

A pedestrian walks past a boarded up business in downtown Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information, visit: