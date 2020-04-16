What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, April 16

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health wants more people to present themselves for testing .

Outdoor visits with neighbours or friends are ok , so long as people remain two metres apart and gatherings are under six people.

Still no sense of when physical distancing will end but Ottawa Public Health has started to talk about when and how to relax restrictions.

Check out CBC Ottawa's frequently updated Facebook page dedicated to feel-good stories.

What's happening today?

After warning against taking advantage of physical distancing "loopholes", Ottawa officials now say it's ok to visit with a neighbour or friend at a distance outside, so long as visits don't turn into gatherings of multiple people.

Ontario still bans gatherings of more than five people.

Ottawa Public Health is asking that more people present themselves for testing at the Brewer arena site — this includes people with symptoms who provide care to others, people who live with health-care workers and those who live in remote or rural areas.

The capacity to test in eastern Ontario has grown, said Ottawa Public Health Wednesday, which means more people can now get swabbed for COVID-19.

WATCH: Bleach, vinegar or wipes? What's the best way to disinfect surfaces?

Andrew Chang looks at whether it's best to use bleach, vinegar, wipes or soap and water to disinfect hard surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:02

How many cases are there?

There are now 643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and just under 1,200 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 27 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 13 in Ottawa and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

The vast majority of those deaths are seniors.

From what we know, more than 325 people out of that regional total have recovered, but some local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing .

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

WATCH: How will we go back to normal?

Vera Etches, Ottawa’s chief medical officer of health, says the city isn’t past its coronavirus peak yet but the agency is already considering the best way to slowly ease physical distancing measures. 1:33

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Returning travellers to Canada must now have a quarantine plan or they may be forced to stay in a hotel .

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais. If you leave the municipality of the Pontiac, you could be fined and told to quarantine for two weeks.

WATCH: Ontario woman with COVID-19 calls for more testing

Hannah Abrahamse, 20, says people should take COVID-19 seriously. 2:10

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July . Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough. Less common symptoms include: unexplained fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

Pedestrians walk along the Bank Street Bridge on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Outer curb lanes on the bridge will be restricted to pedestrians and cyclists to help promote physical distancing. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times .

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; tomorrow that changes to 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH: How physical distancing is helping Ottawa hospitals

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, an intensive care physician, says physical distancing measures appear to be working, preventing a rush of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa hospitals. 1:28

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark 's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

WATCH: Renfrew paramedic calls COVID-19 pandemic a 'marathon'

Chris Day, a paramedic with Renfrew County, says his team is taking things one day at a time, recognizing that the pandemic could stretch on for many more weeks or months. 0:48

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close .

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information, visit: