What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14

Recent developments:

Health Canada has approved an Ottawa company's COVID-19 test kit that promises fast results.

Ottawa has nearly 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the greater region has more than 1,100.

Ontario health officials forecast coronavirus's peak in the province to happen sometime this week.

What's happening today?

Ontario health officials are forecasting that the number of COVID-19 cases may peak this week — which means, according to the latest models, the number of people infected could start to drop.

That will only happen, says associate chief medical officer of health Barbara Yaffe, if current physical distancing measures stay in place.

The province wants to increase the number of COVID-19 tests this week to 8,000 per day, which will give a better sense of how many are infected. On Monday, an Ottawa company's portable, rapid test for COVID-19 was approved for use.

There's also now more support for people who are in abusive relationships during the pandemic.

The Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women, along with Crime Prevention Ottawa, Interval House and the Eastern Ottawa Resource Centre, have launched a new text and chat service.

WATCH: Shelters look to messaging platform as a new way to offer help

Keri Lewis, executive director of Interval House, says the shelter has seen an increase in the number of text message requests for help since many people find it difficult to call for help when confined to their homes with an abuser. 1:00

Deaths at the Almonte Country Haven continue to rise. The Mississippi Mills, Ont., long-term care centre announced two more people had died Monday, raising the total number of COVID-19 deaths at the home to 16.

How many cases do we have?

There are now 586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 1,100 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of at least 14 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 11 people in Ottawa and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, nearly 300 people in the region have recovered. Some local health units don't share this number.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing . There are likely thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing protocols remain in effect. This means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 or those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through western Quebec.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through , provincial parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

WATCH: Artists, musicians take to online platforms amid pandemic

From tango lessons to art workshops, Ottawa's creative community is finding ways to keep residents active and engaged while staying at home. The CBC’s Sandra Abma reports. 1:51

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July.

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed until May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities have cut service. Essential services like waste collection and emergency responses continue.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

People walk past the boarded up windows of a pub in Ottawa's ByWard Market that remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who are in their last trimester of pregnancy, work in health care or who work with the public and show symptoms of COVID-19 should go for COVID-19 testing.

Also, any recent travellers who have cold or flu symptoms — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with or presumed to have COVID-19 — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is normally open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way, it's closing early at 3 p.m. today. You don't have to call ahead.

A drawing featuring a rainbow and the phrase "We can do this!" is taped in the window of the Herb and Spice health food store as customers line up outside to ensure physical distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit a Bells Corners clinic or the clinic in the former St. Patrick's school at Heron and Alta Vista roads. Both are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms. Today it's open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a new home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges. Call the health unit to ask about one.

A person covering their face in response to the COVID-19 pandemic walks past an empty storefront, on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

An assessment centre is now open in Rockland Monday to Saturday with a referral from 1-800-267-7120.

There are others by appointment only in Winchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms. Winchester's is closed today.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

Be prepared for Telehealth wait times .

WATCH: Gatineau artist putting paint to paper for a good cause

Gatineau artist Christian Quesnel has been creating watercolour paintings of Quebec’s public health director Horacio Arruda and Premier François Legault, all for a good cause. 2:02

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) and Pikwakanagan have declared states of emergency.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has scaled back non-essential services.

