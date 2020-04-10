What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, April 10

Recent developments:

It's Good Friday today, which means that some of the few businesses that still remain open may be closed. Most grocery stores and pharmacies should be open tomorrow, however.

There's no curbside garbage, recycling or green bin collection today or on Easter Monday — those affected will see their collection delayed by one day.

For people who need to be tested for COVID-19, the Brewer Arena assessment centre is open today (with reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) as are both the Bells Corners care clinic and the east end care clinic on Heron Road. Those two clinics provide testing as well as care for anyone experiencing cold or flu symptoms.

A respiratory illness testing clinic opened in a former school at 1485 Heron Rd. in Ottawa April 9, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa Public Health asks the following people to present themselves for COVID-19 testing if they have symptoms like a fever, cough or difficulty breathing:

Essential workers or people working directly with the public.

Health-care workers or a household member of a health-care worker.

Pregnant individuals in the last three months of their pregnancy.

Returning travellers to Canada.

Close contacts — that is, people who live with, provided care for, or spent extensive time with — of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.

How many cases do we have?

There are 458 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 850 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of at least 11 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, nine people in Ottawa and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, more than 200 people in the region have recovered. Some local health units don't share this number.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing . There are likely thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

A flag attached to Ottawa City Hall is a gesture of solidarity with the country as Canada works to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Anyone who is sick or travelled recently must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is presumed to have COVID-19 or who has travelled recently and then gotten sick, must also self-isolate for 14 days.

The government also recommends people older than 70 or those with compromised immune systems go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through western Quebec.

Parks are only open to walk through and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits until July.

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed until May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities have cut service. Essential services like waste collection and emergency responses continue.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who are in their last trimester of pregnancy, work in health care or who work with the public and show symptoms of COVID-19 should go for COVID-19 testing.

Also, any recent travellers who have cold or flu symptoms — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with or presumed to have COVID-19 — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way. You don't have to call ahead.

Two OC Transpo drivers have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit a Bells Corners clinic or the clinic in the former St. Patrick's school at Heron and Alta Vista roads. Both are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, as well as on holidays.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a new home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges. Call the health unit to ask about one.

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

An assessment centre is now open in Rockland Monday to Saturday with a referral from 1-800-267-7120.

There are others by appointment only in Winchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

Be prepared for Telehealth wait times .

A sign outside the Ottawa General hospital thanks staff for their hard work in fighting COVID-19, April 7, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) and Pikwakanagan have declared states of emergency.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has scaled back non-essential services.

