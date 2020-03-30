What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 1

Recent developments:

An OC Transpo driver and Ottawa paramedic have tested positive.

Ottawa has 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three people have died.

Region up to 294 cases and seven deaths.

First deaths in Hastings Prince Edward and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Here's what's happening today

People waiting for results of their COVID-19 tests may get answers quicker than before.

The backlog at Ontario's central lab has dropped by a third in the last week and at the eastern Ontario regional lab, wait times are about 48 hours, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Ottawa Public Health says nursing and retirement homes remain a top concern after announcing Tuesday there are four outbreaks at such facilities in the city.

WATCH: People pull loved ones out of nursing homes

After the recent COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, some are bringing their loved ones home to try and protect them from the virus and reduce the load on staff. 2:01

How many cases do we have?

There are currently 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 294 in the wider region, including seven deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot of the total because of the limits of testing. There are likely hundreds, even thousands more.

What are distancing and isolating?

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from others when out for a walk.

LISTEN: Physical distancing preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases

In a news conference conducted by telephone Tuesday, Vera Etches, Ottawa’s chief medical officer of health, said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is increasingly steadily rather than surging, a sign that physical distancing measures are working. 1:12

Travellers who return to Canada must now enter a mandatory 14-day period of self-isolation : staying home and asking others to leave supplies at the door.

Anyone who's had close contact with someone who has travelled, who is older than 70 or who has a compromised immune system should also self-isolate for 14 days.

People who feel sick should self-isolate for 14 days or until their symptoms are gone for 24 hours, whichever is longer.

How daily life is changing

Ontario and Quebec have ordered all non-essential businesses to close and Quebec is closing more businesses on Sundays.

Parks are only open to walk through and bylaw officers are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ontario has announced its schools will stay closed throughout April, matching Quebec.

WATCH: Ontario school closures extended until first week of May

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce say schools will remain closed until at least May. Lecce said the province would consider extending the school year based on advice from public health officials. 1:12

Public transit authorities are scaling back service .

Essential services like garbage and recycling collection continue.

The health-care sector

The Ottawa Hospital is doubling its intensive care beds and seeking donations of protective equipment at coviddonations@toh.ca.

Ottawa family doctors have had to reduce in-person visits because of equipment issues.

A person re-enters a building at the Promenade retirement residence, where local health officials reported Ottawa's first case of COVID-19 in a retirement or long-term care home after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as touching or handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, mobile phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawa

Ottawans who have a new or worsening cough or fever and have left the country — or have spent lots of time with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way near Carleton University. You don't have to call ahead.

A side on a park fence reminds people the park is closed due to COVID-19, Tuesday March 31, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Kingston, Ont.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other communities

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only at the Brockville Memorial Centre and the Smiths Falls hospital.

WATCH: Can I cook or bake for friends without spreading COVID-19?

Doctors answer your questions about the coronavirus in Canada, including whether you can safely cook or bake for others while physical distancing. 4:25

Hawkesbury, Ont., has an assessment centre at 750 Laurier St. open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and the WInchester, Ont., Lions Hall on Albert Street is opening another by referral only.

Only people older than age 70 in the Prescott-Russell area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth​​​, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have questions, even if they're not related to COVID-19.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if your condition allows to let them know your travel history.

WATCH: Quebec's case count explained

Premier François Legault explains why the number of confirmed cases in Quebec is higher than other provinces. 1:38

First Nations communities

Akwesasne and Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) have declared states of emergency to prepare for possible cases.

With a confirmed case in Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Kitigan Zibi and Pikwakanagan have scaled back non-essential services and ask residents to follow public health advice.

For more information, visit: