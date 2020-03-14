What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa Saturday, March 14

Recent developments:

Gatineau's new screening centre on boulevard Saint-Raymond opens at an undisclosed time today.

232 tests done at new Ottawa screening facility Friday.

A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Trenton, Ont., quarantine zone.

Ontario's next update on confirmed cases expected around 10:30 a.m. ET.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from a very mild, cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

A trip to the emergency room is necessary if anyone has difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to wake up and bluish lips or face, the World Health Organization says.

The WHO says about one out of every six people who contract COVID-19 become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

The experience in Italy and China suggests as many as 10 per cent of people infected can require critical care.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to the general public is low.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as touching or shaking hands and it can spread from person to person via surfaces like door handles, mobile phones, tables and light switches.

There is no vaccine and no drugs to treat COVID-19. Hospitals can only help manage the symptoms.

What if I have symptoms?

If you are experiencing shortness of breath or other severe symptoms, you should go to the emergency room and look for special signs.

People with mild symptoms who have not left Canada nor been in close contact with a confirmed case should, as has always been the case, stay at home.

These people are encouraged to read Ottawa Public Health's information page and call TeleHealth at 1-866-797-0000 with any further questions.

Anyone who feels sick and has recently travelled outside Canada or has been in contact with someone who has recently travelled should self-isolate at home as quickly as possible and seek guidance from Ottawa Public Health.

They may be eligible for a test.

How do we get tested?

Ottawa Public Health has now opened its community assessment centre at Brewer Arena. There people with mild cold and flu symptoms can be assessed and if they meet necessary criteria, get tested for COVID-19.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.

It's meant to divert non-emergency cases away from hospitals.

You're asked not to take public transit if you are going to the arena. Other sites should be opening in Ottawa, with Gatineau's downtown location opening today.

What is the current situation in Ottawa?

In Ottawa public events are being cancelled, many people are being asked or told to work from home and most schools are closed or have moved classes online.

CBC Ottawa is keeping a running list of local cancellations because of COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Watson announced Friday that the city is shutting down recreation facilities, pools and libraries until at least April 5 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. 0:43

It's a temporary public health strategy aimed at slowing the potential spread of COVID-19 and buying time so the health care system doesn't get overwhelmed by a sudden spike in patients.

Three people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. All have recently travelled outside of Canada.

There have also been two COVID-19 cases in the Trenton, Ont., quarantine for returning cruise ship passengers and one in a person who visited Mont-Laurier, Que.

The local public health authority says there's no risk to the public in the Trenton area.

How do I protect myself and others?

Ottawa Public Health advises people to take the following measures to reduce the risk:

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay at home if you are sick, which includes not visiting others in hospital or a care home.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough and sneeze.

If you don't have a tissue, sneeze or cough into your sleeve or arm.

Get a yearly flu vaccination.

Consider social distancing, or staying two metres or more away from other people. This is the reason behind many cancellations.

Do you know the most effective way to use hand sanitizer? Ottawa pharmacist Chen Zhou explains the technique. 0:38

For more information

What if I have more questions?

As of Thursday, March 12, OPH was reporting "significant call volumes" at its 613-580-6744 number and said its priority was to hear from:

Health care providers reporting information.

Residents who've travelled to Iran, Italy or China's Hubei province.

Residents who've travelled outside Canada and are experiencing symptoms like fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.

Residents who've been in close contact with someone who's travelled abroad and are beginning to experience those same symptoms.

Anyone else should first read through their coronavirus website or phone TeleHealth at 1-866-797-0000.

The average call back time for TeleHealth calls has been between two and three hours, a spokesperson said Friday.

For western Quebec residents, Info-Santé 811 was also reporting "technical difficulties" Thursday and said people may have problems reaching someone on the other end.

Dr. Andrew Willmore, medical director of emergency management at the Ottawa Hospital, says only people who have symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a mild fever, will be tested at the Brewer Arena. 1:07

Travellers still face highest risk in Ottawa

People returning from travel abroad to Hubei, China, Iran and Italy are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact Ottawa Public Health, no matter whether they experience any symptoms.

All other travellers returning from outside Canada are advised to monitor their health for two weeks upon returning and to contact Ottawa Public Health (OPH) at 613-580-6744 if they start developing symptoms.

If these people start feeling symptoms, they are asked to away from other people as quickly as possible and call a doctor or OPH.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said there is currently no evidence of community transmission in the Ottawa area, which occurs when the virus doesn't come from a known source such as travelling to a region with positive cases.

Dr. Vera Etches, with Ottawa Public Health, says the centre will focus on administering tests to people with mild symptoms who have travelled outside of Canada or who have been in close contact with a confirmed case. 0:58

What if I have travel plans?

Chief Public Officer of Health Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday Canadians should postpone or cancel travel plans outside the country and avoid all cruises.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said Friday international flights to Canada will be restricted to certain airports; specific airports have not been released.

Global Affairs Canada has issued COVID-19-related travel notices for China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Spain.

The department is advising all Canadians travelling anywhere internationally to return to Canada on commercial flights while they are available.

Travel advice from the federal government can be found on Global Affairs Canada's website .

Several U.S. states, including New York, Washington, and Florida, have declared states of emergency because of COVID-19.