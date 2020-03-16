3 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

There are three confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa this morning.

That means there is a total of 13 in the capital.

Ontario is up to 172 active cases and five people whose cases are "resolved" and aren't contagious any longer.

Ottawa's medical officer of health has asked people to limit "non-essential" travel outside homes and to avoid crowds if they go to the store, park or on a walk.

Dr. Vera Etches said there could be 200 to 1,000 cases in Ottawa, given that many are likely undetected.

There are a total of 41 confirmed cases in Quebec of the respiratory illness with cold- or flu-like symptoms.

Not counted in these numbers are the four people in quarantine at CFB Trenton who returned from the Grand Princess cruise ship and have not been in contact with the public.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to the general public remains low.