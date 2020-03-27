Ottawa's confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 75

There are now 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, the city's public health agency said Friday.

Ottawa Public Health is including indeterminate cases, or those with a single positive result, in its total, which accounts for a discrepancy between its numbers and those reported by Ontario's Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, which only counts double-confirmed cases, there were 32 in Ottawa as of Thursday. The province did not provide regionally specific information in its daily update on Friday morning.

According to the ministry, Ontario now has 993 confirmed cases, with 18 deaths related to COVID-19. Eight more patients tested negative two days in a row and are considered "resolved," or recovered.

The Ministry of Health's daily morning update did not include locations, ages or travel history.

Health officials in Quebec announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais Friday, but did not provide details.

Quebec now has 2,021 confirmed and presumptive cases of the respiratory illness, with 18 deaths and 29 people considered to have recovered.

Like Ottawa, other health units in the region have confirmed cases the province has not listed.

Ottawa's top doctor has said there could be thousands of people who have the coronavirus in the city and don't know it or aren't eligible for a test, which is why it's important to stay home as much as possible.

Vera Etches said earlier this week the current numbers are about two weeks old and the city could peak at up to 4,000 new cases a day in a worst-case scenario.