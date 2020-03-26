5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Thursday

Health officials said there are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Thursday morning.

They are:

Two men in their 60s who had been to Spain. One is in hospital, the other is self-isolating.

A woman in her 60s who had been to Egypt and Dubai, and is in hospital.

A woman in her 40s who is self-isolating. Officials don't know where she got it.

A woman in her 70s who had been in close contact with another confirmed case and is self-isolating.

This brings the total to 66 in eastern Ontario, including 32 in Ottawa and 13 still in quarantine at CFB Trenton. There are another 13 in western Quebec.

Ontario is up to 858 confirmed cases, with 13 deaths related to COVID-19.

That jump of 170 confirmed cases in a day is a new high.

Ottawa's top doctor has said there could be thousands of people who have the coronavirus in the city and don't know it, which is why it's important to stay home as much as possible.

Vera Etches said earlier this week the current numbers are about two weeks old and the city could peak at up to 4,000 new cases a day in a worst-case scenario.