No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday

Health officials say there are seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario this morning, but none in Ottawa.

Those new cases are all in the Kingston and Belleville areas. They are:

A girl and a boy under 18 in the Kingston area who had close contact with a confirmed case.

A man in his 20s in the Kingston area who had been to Mexico.

A man in his 40s in the Kingston area who had close contact with a confirmed case.

A woman in her 30s in the Kingston area who had close contact with a confirmed case.

A woman in her 50s in the Belleville area who had been to the U.S.

A woman in her 70s in the Belleville area who had been to the Bahamas.

All are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total to 61 confirmed cases in eastern Ontario, including 27 in Ottawa and 13 who remain in quarantine at CFB Trenton. There are another 12 cases in western Quebec.

Provincewide, the total in Ontario is up to 688 confirmed cases, with nine deaths related to COVID-19.

Ottawa's top doctor has said there could be thousands of people who have the coronavirus in the city and don't know it, which is why it's important to stay home as much as possible.

Vera Etches said Tuesday the city could peak at up to 4,000 new cases a day in a worst-case scenario.