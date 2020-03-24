6 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, Kingston areas Tuesday

Health officials in Ontario say there are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and another three in the Kingston area.

The new cases announced Tuesday morning are:

A man in his 30s in the Kingston area who returned from the U.K.

A man and woman in their 70s in the Kingston area who had been in Singapore.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s in Ottawa who had been in close contact with a confirmed case.

A man in his 50s in Ottawa who had been in the U.S.

All are self-isolating outside hospital.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 54 in eastern Ontario, including 27 in Ottawa and 13 still at CFB Trenton. There are eight confirmed cases in western Quebec.

One of the Quebec cases is a person who works in Renfrew County. The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said Tuesday it has reached out to others who may have been exposed.

Ontario is now up to 588 confirmed cases.

Ottawa's top doctor has said there could be thousands of people who have the coronavirus in the city and don't know it, which is why it's important to stay home as much as possible.