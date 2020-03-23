Skip to Main Content
6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in eastern Ontario Monday
Ottawa·Breaking

Ontario's Ministry of Health says there are three new confirmed cases in Ottawa and three more in the region, including two people in hospital and a child.

2 in hospital, another is a girl under 18

CBC News ·
Anne Marie Hopkins of Ottawa Inner City Health sets up beds while taking a phone call in a community centre that will serve as a COVID-19 isolation centre for vulnerable residents starting Monday, in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (David Kawai/Canadian Press)

Ontario's Ministry of Health says there are three new confirmed cases in Ottawa and three more in the wider region.

The new cases reported Monday morning are:

  • A girl under the age of 18 in Ottawa who had travelled.
  • A man in his 50s in Ottawa who's currently in hospital.
  • A woman in her 50s in Ottawa who had close contact with a confirmed case.
  • A woman in her 70s in the Kingston area who's currently in hospital.
  • A woman in her 20s in the Belleville area who had close contact with a confirmed case.
  • A woman in her 60s from the Ottawa-area Eastern Ontario Health Unit who had close contact with a confirmed case.

This brings the total to 49 in eastern Ontario, including 24 in Ottawa.

On Sunday, Ottawa's top doctor said computer modelling suggests there are as many as 4,000 people with the respiratory illness in the city.

Ontario is up to 503 confirmed cases, with six deaths related to COVID-19.

