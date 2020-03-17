No new cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario

There have been no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa for 24 hours, according to the daily 10:30 a.m. update from Ontario's Ministry of Health.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 13 confirmed cases in the city and 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, an increase of five over Monday, with five more cases deemed "resolved," or no longer considered contagious.

The respiratory illness with cold- or flu-like symptoms has no treatment or vaccine.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, a woman in her 30s tested positive at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont., over the weekend.

There have also been eight COVID-19 cases in the Trenton, Ont., quarantine for returning cruise ship passengers and one in a person who visited Mont-Laurier, Que.

Quebec has 50 confirmed cases and Canada has 424 as of the last national update.

Four people have died, all linked to a care home in B.C.