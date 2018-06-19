Brewer arena will be site of corona virus screening centre

The Brewer arena in Old Ottawa South will serve as one of six provincial sites for screening patients worried they might be ill with with coronavirus, CBC has learned.

It's not clear when the complex might be ready to accept patients for screening, or how exactly the process would work.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said at a news conference in Ottawa Thursday morning that the province is setting ups these assessments "so that people who want to be tested to see if they have COVID 19 can go to these separate assessment centres."

Working a shift, and this is ridiculous, the amount of patients being sent to ED for COVID-19 screening - not ideal <a href="https://twitter.com/emergmedottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@emergmedottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaHospital?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaHospital</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PHAC_GC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PHAC_GC</a> —@eddeestyle

The centres are being established in part to "make sure that doesn't put extra pressure on hospital emergency emergency departs," said Elliott.

The Ottawa Hospital and Ottawa Public Health would be involved in running the screening centre.

More to come.