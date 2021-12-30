COVID spread leads to eastern Ontario hospital staff shortages

Hospitals throughout eastern Ontario say they are facing staffing shortages as COVID restrictions lift and community transmission increases.

At the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, almost 200 of their 6,000 staff are currently off work sick or isolating, according to president and CEO David Pichora.

Pichora said they believe community transmission is to blame.

"If you look at what's happening in our community and with sewage wastewater testing, that it's no surprise that we would have significant staff infection rates acquired in the community," he said.

While the hospital itself maintains masking requirements, Pichora said it's hard to reduce staff exposures when those measures aren't required outside the hospital in public places.

COVID spread leads to hospital staff shortage in Kingston Duration 1:39 David Pichora from Kingston Health Sciences Centre says the spread of COVID has hurt hospital staffing, and he hopes people wear masks to limit the number of patients that will be hospitalized. 1:39

Pichora said he hopes no further restrictions will be lifted until healthcare facilities are able to adequately respond to the sixth wave.

"Certainly from the hospital's perspective, we're really not ready to move forward," he said.

Masking may no longer be required many places, but Pichora said he is asking community members to wear masks in public places to help protect healthcare staff "who are stretched and tired."

"We'd certainly like people to wear masks out in the community when they're going into a store or a restaurant or whatever," said Pichora. "It may not be mandatory anymore, but that doesn't mean it isn't prudent."

Ottawa and Pembroke hospitals also struggling with staff shortages

Kingston isn't the only city feeling the impact of the new, highly transmissible variant.

Multiple Ottawa hospitals told CBC they were struggling to stay fully staffed.

Emergency Dept volumes are historically-high, inpatient admissions comparable to a busy viral season.<br>But we are short-staffed - 144 isolating at home today due to Covid contracted at home or in the community. <br>We recommend you 😷💉+ limit contacts so you don't need to come here. —@AlexMunter

The Ottawa Hospital said in a statement it is experiencing "staffing level challenges" that can fluctuate when employees have to isolate or call in sick.

The Montfort Hospital said in a statement 92 staff members are currently isolating due to COVID — approximately twice the amount seen earlier this year. According to the hospital, staffing shortages are related to the increase in community transmission.

An outbreak has been declared at the Pembroke Regional Hospital. The hospital’s president and CEO, Pierre Noel, said no employee identified as having a high-risk of exposure has worked since the first case was detected in late December. (Google Streetview. )

Pembroke Regional Hospital CEO Pierre Noel said the past few weeks have been some of the most challenging times of the entire pandemic. As restrictions ease, he said they are seeing more staff infections then ever before.

Noel says the Pembroke Hospital is now missing about 10 per cent of its employees on any given day. Currently, there are almost 100 staff either isolating or infected.

"Ready or not. we're in the sixth wave," said Noel. "And we've been experiencing this for some weeks now."

Noel said the staffing shortages prevalent across the hospital system in Ontario are "reflective of the fact that the current variant is so transmissible and widespread."

Part of the reason healthcare workers are so impacted by increases in transmission, Noel said, is because they're required to isolate longer than the general public.

While fully vaccinated people over 12 have to isolate for five days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, hospital employees and others working in highest-risk settings have to isolate for ten days following symptom onset. "Highest risk settings" include hospitals, complex continuing care facilities, and congregate living settings.

Noel said the Pembroke Hospital was planning to ramp up surgical procedures again -- but with staffing issues, they can't always allot the required staff for some less urgent areas.

"That means on occasion, moving staff from one area of the hospital to an area that's in critical need," he said.