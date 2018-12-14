Shelters, community groups allotted $3M from COVID-19 relief fund

Seventy-three homeless shelters and other community organizations are getting extra funding to help pay for basics like extra food, cleaning and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Ottawa announced Friday it was handing out $3 million from a relief fund paid for by upper levels of government, mostly aimed at preventing outbreaks in group-living situations.

The largest sums will go to the city's shelters, including $320,000 for the Shepherds of Good Hope, $190,000 for the Salvation Army, and $176,000 for the Ottawa Mission.

Those organizations are still trying to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, and have so far avoided major outbreaks, said Donna Gray, the city's general manager of community and social services.

The city hopes to keep it that way, Gray said, by ensuring they have the necessary food and supplies.

"It really is [for] supports around the basic functioning of these organizations," she said.

Requests exceeded $3M

Other grants will go to residences for vulnerable adults, community health and resource centres, and organizations that provide mental health services.

The needs, however, were far greater than the $3 million could cover — in all, the city received requests that came to $14 million.

Gray noted this funding round was only the first of three, with another call for applications expected in early summer.

Many groups asked for help securing personal protective equipment, and the city has promised to spend a further $1 million on those supplies.