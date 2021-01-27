City's mandatory mask bylaw extended to April 29

Most people in Ottawa will continue to be required to wear masks in public spaces until at least April 29, after city council unanimously approved extending the temporary mandatory mask bylaw at its meeting Wednesday.

Council first approved the temporary bylaw last July at the recommendation of the Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches. It called for most people to wear masks on OC Transpo vehicles and in transit stations, as well as any indoor public spaces including retail stores.

The bylaw is temporary in nature and was renewed once in August when council expanded it to include the lobbies, elevators and hallways of apartment and condo buildings. It was extended again in October and November. The bylaw was set to expire at midnight Wednesday.

This bylaw is separate from Etches's order that people wear masks within 15 metres of ice rinks or when accessing the public areas of outdoor recreation amenities. It's not mandatory to wear a mask while participating in an outdoor activity, but it is recommended.

People with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, children under two and people who require accommodation under the Ontario Human Rights Code do not have to wear masks.