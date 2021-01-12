Innovation, flexibility essential to surviving lockdown, say Ottawa businesses

As Ottawa businesses struggle to survive another lockdown in Ontario, some entrepreneurs say the conditions are forcing them to innovate and collaborate in ways they would never have otherwise.

Little Victories Coffee Roasters was a busy Glebe hangout before the pandemic shuttered its shop and cafe. Today, the owners are doing a brisk online sales business, delivering a caffeine fix to customers throughout the city.

"It's tough when you're not seeing your … beloved local clients every day," said co-owner Andrew Bassett, who spends his mornings packaging coffee beans and his afternoons and evenings in the delivery van.

"We're fortunate that we've been able to pivot our focus primarily on web sales entirely," said Bassett.

Andrew Bassett, co-owner of Ottawa's Little Victories Coffee Roasters closed its cafe to focus exclusively on delivering coffee beans directly to customers. (Little Victories Coffee Roasters)

In the warmer months, the now-closed cafe served up ice coffees and steaming espressos from a shipping container set up on Bank Street. When the days grew colder, Bassett says they doubled down on online orders, expanded their delivery range and even enlisted his dad as a driver to meet surging demand for beans.

They shut down the in-person side of their business at the end of 2020.

"This is not what I envisioned I would be doing when I started a coffee company five years ago, but it's where the business needs me to be right now," said Bassett.

This is not what I envisioned I would be doing when I started a coffee company five years ago. - Andrew Bassett, co-owner, Little Victories Coffee Roasters

The pandemic has taught him how to be flexible when things don't go according to plan. Last spring, just before the first shutdown, his company was set to open a second location on Elgin Street.

Those plans are now on hold, but Bassett says he is determined to stay positive.

"It's stressful, but there's always going to be ways and opportunities for you to make the most of it."

From fine dining to wine club

Sommelier Alex McMahon needed to redraw his plan even before his new business, Arlo Wine & Restaurant, opened on Somerset Street in October. Despite promising reviews, he could see it would be difficult to survive on in-person diners alone in the midst of a pandemic. And so he too adapted.

Arlo Wine & Restaurant's owner and sommelier, Alex McMahon, launched online wine club on Monday realizing that in-person dining alone could not sustain the business through the pandemic. (Tobin Grimshaw)

McMahon launched an online wine club on Monday that promises to deliver a selection of the restaurant's hand-picked, organic wines to Ottawans starting in February. Not only was it not part of the original business plan but the service wasn't even legal in the province before the pandemic.

"These wine sales are all we've got at the moment," said McMahon, who is hoping Ontario will give restaurateurs access to wholesale pricing to help keep wine prices reasonable.

As a new business, McMahon said Arlo is not eligible for rent and wage subsidies from the federal government.

Ottawa restaurant premiers wine club membership to keep business going through pandemic CBC News Ottawa Video 0:46 Alex McMahon, owner of Arlo, says he’s hoping a new wine club project will carry the restaurant through the pandemic. 0:46

Pandemic fuelling collaboration

McMahon's business was part of a collaboration between seven prominent local restaurants, including Atelier and Alice, which raffled a meal prepared by their chefs this week for $25 a ticket. The prize was a seven-course meal, prepared for 10, in a private home.

The contest was so popular, 1,500 tickets were sold.

"It's been crazy — the feedback and excitement we've received," said McMahon, who says it's a good sign of pent-up demand for fine wine and extra special takeout meals.

Catherine Landry, founder of Ottawa marketing company Call Betty! and promoter of local entrepreneurs, says collaborations like McMahon's are what's needed to overcome the challenging times.

"The magic word for 2021 is collaborate," said Landry, who uses two reality shows to illustrate her point.

How will small businesses survive the pandemic? By working together, expert says CBC News Ottawa Video 1:16 Catherine Landry, CEO of marketing firm Call Betty, says several Ottawa small businesses are teaming up to pool resources and get through the pandemic together. 1:16

"Prior to COVID, being a business owner was like being on the show Survivor. You had to fight your way through and the best man or woman won," said Landry.

The pandemic has driven many local entrepreneurs to the brink of despair said Landry, but that's all the more reason they should be on the lookout for partners to work with.

"Now it's kind of like The Bachelorette, where you have to look at a whole bunch of potential hopefuls that might help you through."