How to get COVID-19, flu vaccines in Ottawa

The province cranked the 2023-24 respiratory season vaccine campaign wide open this week, allowing most people to get updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Ottawa's health-care institutions are at high risk from respiratory illness such as COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH)'s latest update.

It's been that way since September and is expected to stay that way until at least March. OPH has said it expects this respiratory illness season to be like the last one.

OPH says getting vaccinated is one part of a strategy — along with wearing masks, keeping hands and surfaces clean and staying home when sick — that protects yourself and others who are at risk of more serious health problems if infected with one or more of these.

Here are the basics of how and where to get COVID and flu vaccines in Ottawa. There's specific information on OPH's website on RSV and more at the end of this story.

People living elsewhere can check with their health authority or province.

Who is eligible?

As of Monday, everyone over six months old.

It's recommended people who have had a COVID vaccine generally wait at least six months from their last COVID shot or known COVID infection before getting another dose.

"A longer interval between doses of a COVID-19 vaccine results in a more robust and durable immune response and higher vaccine effectiveness," according to provincial guidance from a few weeks ago.

There may be different COVID vaccine interval dynamics for people who are immunocompromised, who haven't had a COVID vaccine yet and who still want the Novavax shot.

When it comes to the flu shot, it's the usual once-per-year rollout. OPH says to not get it if you're feeling sick and to take precautions if you've had certain reactions to vaccine ingredients or a past flu shot.

Where are they available?

OPH is running community clinics and neighbourhood hubs while also pointing people to pharmacies and two Indigenous-specific locations by appointment.

Individual pharmacies may vary — many listed by the province say to call or check online to see about appointments and walk-ins — but they're generally offering both vaccines to people age two and up, according to OPH. The province says doctors and nurse practitioners may be able to give flu shots to kids younger than that.

Its community clinics offer COVID vaccines to everyone eligible through their age. Flu vaccines are there for children under age five and people who don't have an Ontario health card.

Appointments are encouraged at these clinics and walk-ins will be taken as capacity allows.

Then there are OPH pop-up, walk-in flu and COVID vaccine clinics at schools and more rural areas. For example they're coming to the Gloucester and South Keys areas in the coming week and Metcalfe and Vars further out.

The OPH neighbourhood hubs are set aside for walk-in COVID and flu vaccines for people of an eligible age who face barriers getting them other ways, including that lack of a health card.

Masks are required at all OPH clinics.

Can I get both at once?

Yes.

The Ontario government says receiving both updated COVID and flu shots at the same time is safe and convenient as it reduces the need for multiple visits.

As laid out above, most people who want to get two shots over with at once would be looking for a pharmacy or pop-up clinic to do that.

What about an RSV vaccine?

Ontario's campaign offers this shot to older people and the very young.

The province covers the cost of the vaccine for people over 60 living in some care homes and lets other people that age pay for it.

It recommends spacing this vaccine out by at least 14 days from other vaccines.

There's also funding for some children age two and under with certain health conditions.