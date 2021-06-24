Vaccinated and feeling better: Young Ottawans sign off on pandemic diaries
After getting the jab, Charlotte Scott-Frater, Josh Kweon, and Amy Ede share their final COVID-19 diaries
What's life like for Ottawa's young people as they navigate the pandemic? CBC Ottawa followed three people in their 20s and 30s to find out how COVID-19 is affecting everything from living situations, to romance, to future plans.
Here are their last COVID-19 diaries. Interviews have been edited for style and clarity.
Charlotte Scott-Frater, 23: My 2nd pandemic birthday
I have my first dose of the vaccine, and I feel honestly fantastic about it. Like, I can't say 'shot girl summer,' can I?
On the day of, I felt really nervous. I think the person who gave me the vaccine interpreted it as I was nervous about the contents of the vaccine. I had to be like, 'no, actually, it's the whole concept of needles.'
After that, apart from the stiff arm, I just felt great the whole day.
When I am fully vaccinated, I am looking forward to just doing the same stuff I do any summer — being able to go to the beach with friends and not having to all take separate cars, going out to patios and not feeling anxious when someone sneezes, taking the LRT and not trying to sit six feet away from someone else.
Looking back now at the pandemic, and what the year has been, in some respects it feels very strange. It feels like a black hole.
I had my second pandemic birthday, so obviously time's past. It's very weird.
It just feels like, 'wasn't I 21 like 20 minutes ago? What did I do this entire year? Is this a lost year?'
My life is still the same as it was. Nothing big has changed. I'm still hanging out here at home.
I am still nervous because it is just the first dose. If I stuck it out this long, and then got COVID-19 in the eight week interval between doses, no one in my life would ever let me live that down.
Amy Ede, 37: Long journey to mend relationships
As a Dene woman, I got fast access to the vaccine so now I'm fully vaccinated.
In fact, I was able to move up my second dose to June 3, which was hot on the heels of the discovery of 215 children's remains at the Kamloops, B.C., residential school, so it was a really tough time for a lot of people.
The vaccination process was a good demonstration on behalf of the Canadian government showing awareness of and taking some small steps toward addressing the barriers to health and wellness faced by Indigenous individuals.
Although I'm really grateful and happy to have received the vaccine early, the context makes it really difficult, especially in the light of the discovery of the 215 children.
After I got my vaccination, I went and bought some local seafood to enjoy, and the restaurant assumed I'd be eating with friends. But no, I'm still very much alone.
In fact, as a single person, I feel I've been pushed out of a lot of spaces that families feel aren't safe to invite me to.
On my end, I'm feeling shy to be around people again.
With Ottawa opening up, I'm feeling like there's a long road to travel to fix my relationship with the people around me, on so many levels — whether it's about what's been happening with horrific acts of Islamophobia, of racism, of targeting people of colour with violence — things I've felt this entire pandemic.
I have a long journey to mend my relationship with others and stop seeing everything they do as a threat. I have to get to a positive place with the community I live in.
I want to encourage everyone to be gentle with themselves, to give yourself space to not do as much as you used to do.
It's OK for adjustment to take time.
Josh Kweon, 25: Almost like a dream
I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and now I'm ready to go out and explore my newfound freedom, hopefully.
When I got my vaccine it was very exciting and I felt pretty lucky. But the next day, I just died from the side effects — just for 24 hours though.
For me, I know I'm not supposed to yet, but the thought of just being able to take off my mask is going through my mind every day. After hearing other places are getting rid of the mask mandates hopefully by August, maybe we'll be able to remove ours.
I am most excited about travel. I'll do as much as I can within the boundaries the government allows.
If the borders open up to the U.S., I might go to Florida. I like beaches. Why not?
It's nice to be able to see friends who didn't want me to visit, but now that I'm fully vaccinated they're OK to see me.
I'm also excited to visit my girlfriend in Montreal and be able to do the things that we couldn't do here, like get a haircut.
Meantime, I've been trying to get out as much as I can — a lot of bike rides, golfing and tennis with co-workers. Maybe I'll try boxing or martial arts, that could be fun.
I think I'll miss the aspect of the pandemic where everyone's working remotely and things are calmer. I already feel that changing with more people going back to work and more stress.
Since the beginning of the pandemic I'm more willing to be introverted. I do love going out, but I also really like spending time at home, just by myself, relaxing.
The day where there's no masks or distancing — that's when I'll be like 'OK, now it's really over.'
It's almost like a dream and time flew by so fast. Not much was done, but at the same time, a lot was done. It's a weird kind of feeling right now.
