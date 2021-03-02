15 months, 3 waves: How COVID-19 coursed through the capital

CBC News has examined the first three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa with the help of a public health expert to find out what happened, how they differed, what's changed and what can we learn.

Wave 1

"That famous week in March."

Most of us might remember where we were when we heard Dr. Vera Etches from Ottawa Public Health tell us to only leave home for essential reasons.

That was on March 15, 2020. Public health officials knew there was community spread and even before the province was willing to admit it, Etches sounded the alarm. That's when we began to work and learn from home.

A security guard opens the door for a person entering a COVID-19 assessment facility Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

"Everyone was exposed," said Doug Manuel, a member of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table and a senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital.

Fifteen months later, Manuel recalls quickly putting together modelling for Ottawa's local COVID-19 situation, which he fought to make publicly accessible. Models help public health officials plan for the future spread of infectious diseases like the coronavirus.

That modelling now includes wastewater data that aided Ottawa's response to the pandemic during the second and third waves.

The first wave of COVID-19 peaked with 784 active confirmed cases on April 27, 2020. In the first six weeks of the pandemic, Ottawa recored 95 deaths.

By late June, the death toll in Ottawa grew to 263.

"We had relatively higher mortality in the first wave because everyone was caught off guard," said Manuel.

"I teach public health. We'd always talk about quarantine as a theoretical thing in this kind of scale. We didn't know masks worked. We were doing textbook things we didn't think we'd pull the trigger on.

"It was a remarkable, historic moment."

That high mortality rate pushed the city's older population "into hiding," as Manuel describes it.

A man wearing a mask visits someone at the Montfort long-term care home through their window on April 15, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Wave 2

The second wave was really a series of multiple ebbs and flows over five months, including a lull in November bookended by spikes in the early fall and January 2021.

Summer parties ignited the first spike, Manuel says, which peaked at 1,501 active cases on Oct. 3, 2020.

A line and bar chart showing how Ottawa's case trends dipped in November while Ontario's kept rising without a similar lull. (CBC News Graphics)

Ottawa residents were moving around more than they did in the spring and early summer of 2020, and that led to more community spread, he added.

The reopening of schools did bring people out of their homes, but the amount of in-school transmission was low, and most of the spread was traced back to staff members, according to Manuel.

"It's a defining feature [of our fight against COVID-19] how well schools have done," he said, adding there have been few large school outbreaks in Ottawa.

Back-to-school day at Collège catholique Mer Bleue in Ottawa Sept. 8, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Schools remained open through the end of 2020, which remained stable. Then came the holiday break, which included shopping and indoor gatherings.

The next spike was upon us.

"I was surprised at what people were doing," said Manuel, a self-described optimist.

"I was going to do a curbside pickup in the days before Christmas and I was the only one doing curbside. I thought, this wasn't going to go well."

People shop on Christmas Eve at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

On Dec. 20, there were 536 active cases in Ottawa. The post-holiday wave hit its high mark about three weeks later with 1,744 active cases.

A lockdown on Boxing Day helped stem the tide even though local officials thought Ottawa didn't need one at the time.

In the end, schools closed through the month of January while the city managed to bring the number of active cases back under 600 by early February.

Vi Turner, right, pays for an order as part of curbside pickup at Ottawa's Fresh Air Experience Jan. 6, 2021. Non-essential businesses couldn't bring customers inside to shop during Ontario's lockdown at the time. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Wave 3

There has been one defining trait of the COVID-19 pandemic: each wave has been worse than its predecessor.

Ottawa reached a COVID-19 pandemic record on April 17, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the first wave peaked — with 3,789 active cases.

Staff drive a golf cart along a pathway at a closed golf course in Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The alpha variant helped accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, leading to another school closure after the delayed April Break, which ended up marking the last time most students would be in the classroom this school year.

We saw it coming. It was preventable.​​​ - Doug Manuel, The Ottawa Hospital

Most of Ottawa's pandemic records were broken in April as the province began opening up while cases were rising, according to Manuel.

"We saw it coming. It was preventable," he said.

Manuel said people were growing tired of public health restrictions by late winter 2021, but the city and province reopened too soon.

"There was little public support for that kind of approach," he said.

Manuel said the reopening allowed the alpha variant to spread in March and April before the vaccine could make an impact.

The path forward

The third wave inevitably slowed and numbers improved due to a lockdown coupled with the vaccine rollout, which has allowed us to slowly reopen.

The city hopes summer 2021 will be closer to normal, but experts say the delta variant, first discovered in India, is more transmissible, and will make a larger impact in Ottawa starting in July.

Two doses provides much better protection against delta, which is why the province pushed to make every adult eligible for a second dose as of Monday morning.

As of Friday, 26 per cent of Ottawa adults were fully vaccinated, and that will continue to rise at a steady pace this week.