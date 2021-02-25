Four cases of COVID-19 variants found in eastern Ontario

For the first time in its region, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has identified four COVID-19 cases as variants of the virus.

According to health officials, further testing is required to determine the exact variant strain of each case, as the gene mutation is specific to more than one variant.

Three of the cases are tied to employees at the St. Albert Cheese Cooperative, located in St. Albert, Ont., which is temporarily closed as it deals with the outbreak.

The fourth case has been identified as a separate, single case in the region.

Éric Lafontaine, general manager of the St-Albert Cheese Co-operative, says the temporary shutdown will hopefully stop the virus from spreading and resulting in a much larger outbreak, like the ones that have occurred at other food production plants.

Public health officials say contact tracing is underway to identify the source and for anyone in close contact with the four cases. All 180 employees at the cheese factory were tested on Thursday.

According to an Eastern Ontario Health Unit news release, the outbreak presents no risk to the general public and adds that the cheese company's products are safe for consumption.

In the release, the region's top doctor, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, said he was concerned about variants, but wasn't surprised as they're being identified in the province.

"Seeing as these variants are much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19, it is essential that we continue taking the precautions recommended by public health until a majority of the population is vaccinated," he said.