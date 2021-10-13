Skip to Main Content
Vaccine appointment no excuse for speeding, man finds out

A 27-year-old man was fined nearly $1,400 for driving 160 km/h Wednesday morning near Luskville, Que., according to Outaouais police. His apparent reason? He had to get to his vaccine appointment.

Caught going 160 km/h, man tells police he was on his way to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Outaouais police say a 27-year-old man explained he was driving 160 km/h near Luskville, Que., to get to his COVID-19 vaccine appointment. (Radio-Canada)

Vaccines may offer immunity against COVID-19, but as one man found out Wednesday morning, they don't protect against speeding laws.

The 27-year-old was fined nearly $1,400 for driving 160 km/h on Highway 148 near Luskville, Que., according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

The man allegedly told the officer his haste was due to the fact he needed to get to his vaccine appointment.

"I've heard many [excuses] over 25 years, but [not that]," said Sgt. Martin Fournel. "But it goes with what's going on in society right now."

The man was also given 14 demerit points and his licence was suspended for seven days, Fournel said.

Fournel said he didn't know if the man actually had a vaccine appointment.

