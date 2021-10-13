Vaccine appointment no excuse for speeding, man finds out

Vaccines may offer immunity against COVID-19, but as one man found out Wednesday morning, they don't protect against speeding laws.

The 27-year-old was fined nearly $1,400 for driving 160 km/h on Highway 148 near Luskville, Que., according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

The man allegedly told the officer his haste was due to the fact he needed to get to his vaccine appointment.

À 160 km/h dans 90 sur la route 148 secteur Luskville ce matin vers 10 h 15 = 1 387 $ & 14 pts + permis suspendu. Selon les propos du conducteur de 27 ans, celui-ci s'en allait se faire vacciner ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/policemrc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#policemrc</a> —@Police_MRC

"I've heard many [excuses] over 25 years, but [not that]," said Sgt. Martin Fournel. "But it goes with what's going on in society right now."

The man was also given 14 demerit points and his licence was suspended for seven days, Fournel said.

Fournel said he didn't know if the man actually had a vaccine appointment.