Ottawa is now dealing with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to readily available vaccines, things look a lot different than other waves.

The vast majority of institutions currently remain open, and many have introduced vaccination policies for both staff and members of the public.

So if you're wondering about the rules for that big fall music festival, or want to know if your child's teacher needs both shots, bookmark this page. We will regularly update it to bring you the latest information.

One thing to note: COVID-19 vaccination policies typically do not apply to people who can show medical reasons prevent them from getting immunized. People in western Quebec should also be aware their province is instituting a vaccine passport system that begins Sept. 1.

The health sector

Ontario health officials have directed hospitals across Ontario to come up with a vaccination plan, and local health facilities have followed suit.

All staff at The Ottawa Hospital must receive their first vaccine dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

At Queensway Carleton Hospital, all employees must have had both doses by Oct. 15.

The region's children's hospital, CHEO, is making double vaccination mandatory for staff, contractors, volunteers and learners. The policy kicks in Sept. 7.

The Bruyère Hospital is mandating vaccines for anyone who works, learns, performs research, volunteers or is a member of its designated care program as of Sept. 7.

Employees at the Montfort Hospital must have their first dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

According to western Quebec's health authority, vaccination will eventually be mandatory at the Hull, Gatineau and Pontiac hospitals for any health workers who spend more than 15 minutes with patients.

Private long-term care homes run by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc. and Sienna Senior Living will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12, and those who aren't will be placed on unpaid leave.

School boards

With in-person classes set to return, the province has also directed Ontario's school boards to come up with their own vaccination policies.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is requiring all employees, bus drivers, frequent essential visitors, trustees and other professionals to be either fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or to agree to regular tests and participate in a vaccine education program.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is requiring all employees, bus drivers, frequent essential visitors, trustees and other professionals to be either fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or to agree to regular tests and participate in a vaccine education program.

Vaccines are currently not mandatory for students or staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. A special board meeting on Aug. 24 was expected to debate policies that could require staff, volunteers and guests to be vaccinated, but the discussion was postponed.

All students, staff, faculty and visitors at the University of Ottawa will soon have to show they've received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Hugo Belanger/Radio-Canada)

Colleges and universities

The University of Ottawa is requiring all students, staff, faculty and visitors to have received their first COVID-19 dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

The University of Ottawa is requiring all students, staff, faculty and visitors to have received their first COVID-19 dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

At Carleton University, anyone showing up on campus must have had their first dose by Sept. 8 and their second by Oct. 15.

Algonquin College is mandating first doses for students, employees, contractors and visitors by Sept. 7 and second doses by Oct. 12. The policy covers its campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke.

Students, staff and faculty at Queen's University in Kingston must either be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or have a plan in place. Visitors must also abide by that policy.

All students, employees, contractors and visitors at the three St. Lawrence College campuses must be fully vaccinated this fall, with students and faculty expected to have had at least one shot in time for orientation day on Sept. 7.

Getting around

Both OC Transpo and the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) are part of the federally regulated transportation sector, meaning the government will require that employees be vaccinated by the end of October.

For now, vaccination is not mandatory for OC Transpo drivers and other employees, nor is it required for riders. The same is true for the STO.

While Via Rail is highly recommending its employees to get immunized against COVID-19, it's currently not mandatory. Travellers do not have to be vaccinated either.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority is encouraging its employees to be fully vaccinated and is currently working through how the federal mandate would apply to its workforce. According to a spokesperson, the policy will only apply to its workers, not those of other "campus organizations."

People watch the Ottawa Redblacks training camp in July. As of Sept. 12, anyone 12 and older who wants to see a Redblacks game at TD Place must either be fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative COVID-19 test. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Sports

Starting Sept. 12, anyone hoping to catch the Ottawa Redblacks or Atlético Ottawa at TD Place stadium will have two options: show proof they had two doses at least two weeks before game day, or offer up a negative test result taken within 48 hours of game time.

The rules are slightly tighter for fans of the Ottawa 67's, as the Ontario Hockey League's policy will require anyone showing up to the TD Place arena to have had both doses. Negative tests don't get you in.

There's currently no policy in place for Ottawa Senators fans heading to the Canadian Tire Centre, although the team's first pre-season game isn't until the end of September.

Arts and entertainment

Major museums and galleries like the Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada have not publicly announced mandatory vaccine policies for either visitors or employees.

The National Arts Centre is slated to reopen Sept. 10, and visitors currently do not have to show proof they've received their shots.

Music festivals Bluesfest and CityFolk are holding smaller, all-Canadian editions in September, and anyone who wants to attend must first show they've been fully vaccinated.

is slated to reopen Sept. 10, and visitors currently do not have to show proof they've received their shots. Music festivals Bluesfest and CityFolk are holding smaller, all-Canadian editions in September, and anyone who wants to attend must first show they've been fully vaccinated.

First responders

The Ottawa Police Service has been consulting with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police about enacting a vaccination policy, but no decision has been announced.

The Ottawa Police Service has been consulting with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police about enacting a vaccination policy, but no decision has been announced.

A policy is also in the works for Ontario Provincial Police members.

The City of Ottawa says it is in the midst of developing a policy that would cover first responders like firefighters and paramedics.

The province has said all ambulance services must have a vaccination policy in place for paramedics by Sept. 7.

Shopping and dining