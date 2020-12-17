For front-line health-care workers, vaccine signals 'the beginning of the end'

"There's a vaccine?"

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng injects some wry humour into a conversation that in recent days has been dominated by the promise of an imminent solution to COVID-19.

"This is unbelievable," Kyremanteng continued sincerely. "I never would have guessed it would have been this fast."

Kyeremanteng, 43, is a palliative and intensive care physician at the Ottawa and Montfort hospitals. He hasn't yet received his first dose of the vaccine, but he has seen the images of other front-line health-care workers getting theirs.

"It felt surreal. It felt like, holy cow, this is actually becoming a reality, one of the first steps for us getting back to normal life."

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng is a palliative and intensive care physician at the Montfort and Ottawa Hospitals. He expects to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in January. (Adrienne Kwong)

He believes he'll be "high up on the list" to get a shot, perhaps as early as January.

"I don't see myself as a big risk of dying from COVID, it's more that if we get busy, like in Alberta … and if we get exposed and then we can't work ... it's a huge detriment for the delivery of care."

Kyeremanteng has heard the doubts about the safety of a vaccine that was developed in months rather than years, but he's not worried.

"As far as I know, there aren't any steps that have been skipped. It's just … there was less red tape in this process," he said. "It was well-evaluated."

Kyeremanteng, Dr. Catherine Kyeremanteng and their children (left to right) Teddy, Zeke and Marlow. (Submitted by Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng)

Kyeremanteng believes once the doubters see their friends and neighbours getting inoculated, they'll feel more comfortable.

"Once people see that colleagues [and] friends have been able to take the vaccine and haven't experienced serious adverse effects, I think that might serve as a way of building confidence within the community."

Northern exposure

Queensway Carleton Hospital nurse Chanelle Schryer returned earlier this month from a rotation in remote Fort Severn, Ont., where a highlight was seeing a polar bear feasting on the entrails of a caribou.

Schryer, 28, is currently in isolation in preparation for her return to Fort Severn for two weeks starting Dec. 30. She expects she'll be helping to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the northern Cree community's 552 residents.

Nurse Chanelle Schryer in the Cree community of Fort Severn, where she expects to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in the new year. (Submitted by Chanelle Schryer)

"It's the beginning of the end in terms of trying to finally get COVID under control," said Schryer. "It's being able to give that kind of hope and relief to those who've been so isolated, so vulnerable."

Like Kyeremanteng, Schryer has yet to receive her first dose of the vaccine. She said some of her colleagues have been joking about how badly they want it. "[They're saying], 'I will take it in the eye if I have to.... Whatever it is, we don't care. We'll do it. Let's go.'"

But she's well aware that some people have lingering questions.

"I think it's healthy for people to be concerned ... about something that's so new and that's been developed so quickly," said Schryer. "I welcome [questions], as long as they're open to learning."

During her rotation up North, Schryer spotted this polar bear eating from a caribou carcass. (Chanelle Schryer)

Schryer said three people close to her contracted COVID-19 and are now COVID-19 "long-haulers" with lingering health problems.

"I'm completely convinced that for me to keep safe, for me to keep my family safe, for me to keep my patients safe —especially in my northern communities where I'm going to — I think the benefit [of getting vaccinated] is far greater than the risk," she said.