90% of eligible Ottawa residents have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Ninety percent of Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen's University, said this high level of vaccination will begin to reflect in a declining number of new cases — even among people who don't have the vaccine.

"When you get over 90 per cent, you really begin to see herd immunity, begin to see that effect of protecting people all around who are either unable to get vaccinated or choosing not to get vaccinated," he said.

"We certainly know from our experience with measles and other very highly contagious disease that really starts to exert incredibly beneficial effects."

Evans pointed to Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, which has more than 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and has a low number of cases.

"The virus is having a more difficult time as each day passes at running into someone it can infect," Evans said.

Evans added second doses are also important given ongoing concerns about the delta variant, but existing statistics show the vast majority of people who get their first shot will receive their second.

He said the winding down of public health measures should be done slowly and cautiously.

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said the city reached a "major milestone" but also cautioned we need to continue with current health measures.

"While this achievement is significant, we need to continue to be cautious and remember that a number of children remain unvaccinated and COVID-19 rates are currently highest in children five to 11 years old," according to a public health statement.

OPH said they are already planning a strategy for vaccine distribution once it's approved for younger children. On Monday, Pfizer-BioNTech applied to Health Canada for approval of its vaccine for children as young as five.

According to public health data from Friday to Sunday, people between the ages of 18 and 39 stepped forward to receive just over half the nearly 1,200 first vaccine doses administered.

The 18-29 and 30-39 cohorts are the only two age groups to not reach 85 per cent fully vaccinated, as they each sit at 75 and 76 per cent respectively.

Ottawa's goal is to have eventually have 90 per cent of its total population fully vaccinated.